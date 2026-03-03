All the surgery Gordon Ramsay has had over the years, including *those* facelift rumours

As if we have Simon Cowell to thank for this

Gordon Ramsay is now sharing his life on Netflix with us, on Being Gordon Ramsay, and it’s got everyone thinking about whether he’s ever had any plastic surgery. He started to look noticeably different a few years ago, and it turns out he did have a few tweaks.

There was once a rumour he’d undergone a facelift, which he has shut down. Gordon clarified that a bandage on his face in 2025 was due to the removal of a basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, near his jawline, rather than what people wrongly assumed was a facelift.

As for other cosmetic procedures, Gordon once mentioned that his children tried to put coins in his chin wrinkles, and obviously, Simon Cowell advised him to improve his look for American TV. He then underwent laser treatment and fillers to smoothen his appearance.

So while he’s had filler to fill in the crevices in his chin, as well as laser treatments to improve his skin texture, that’s all he’s had. And despite the rumours, Gordon previously insisted he has not had a full facelift, joking that if he did, he would need a refund.

He underwent these skin procedures back in 2009. At the time, he told Daily Mail that there would be no more cosmetic procedures. He said: “In LA, it was all, ‘Oh my god, when did you go through the windscreen?’ You put up with it, but then you get f***ing sick of it.”

“I listened to what Simon Cowell said, and he said, ‘Get it done, it’ll make you look more…’. It took four minutes each side, lasered, not Botoxed. No one noticed until I mentioned it. When you don’t say anything you’re classified as a liar, so you can’t win,” he added.

Gordon added: “It’s got me more s*** in the past six months. Of course I’m not going to have any more work done. The amazing guy who did it said to me, ‘Let’s get one thing right. I am not, under any circumstances, ever going to touch that forehead.'”

