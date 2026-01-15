Nene Leakes breaks her silence over returning to Bravo after six years

'I am happy, overjoyed to say that I will be returning to Bravo'

It’s been announced that Nene Leakes is officially back and returning to Bravo after leaving in 2020, and will be rejoining for the Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.

And she’s since broken her silence on her return by posting an emotional video, admitting that she’s “so happy” to be back.

Nene with a post about returning to Bravo! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Q4YTsOAC9t — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) January 14, 2026



She explained: “This has been a really long journey and I’m happy, overjoyed to say that I will be returning to Bravo. I almost can’t even believe the words that are coming out of my mouth. I’m so happy. I’m just so happy.”

She continued: “First, I have to thank a lot of people here. I want to thank so many executives behind the scenes who have worked to make this happen. So many people that have continued to throw my name in the ring. Thank you to everybody over at Bravo.

“Thank you to all the people over at Truly Original. Thank you, Shed Media. Thank you to the producers on the ground who are calling and texting me, wanting this to be an amazing thing.”

Nene added: “I have to thank some of the housewives who have continuously kept my name being said behind the scenes. I’m just so excited to do this, I’m excited to see all of you girls. It’s going to be a time.”

