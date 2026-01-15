Um, Shayne from Love Is Blind has been spotted in a rogue advert and it’s not what I expected

Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind is being spotted on a rogue advert on X about ad spend. He’s been in the public eye ever since he tried to find a wife on season two of the Netflix dating show, and while it didn’t exactly work out, it’s certainly elevated his lifestyle.

Randomly scrolling through X, you may have seen a screenshot of Shayne debating what he’s doing for his life, as part of an ad spend company’s advert, Reaktion. It states: “When you realise you been wasting your ad spend and not tracking what truly matters.”

The screenshot is probably when he was overthinking his engagement to Natalie, who things didn’t work out with, despite them getting engaged. Shayne is now spending most of his life working out and personal training, which has essentially become his whole personality.

ROAS is dead. Learn what the top 3% of agencies and DTC brands track and optimize for. — Reaktion.com (@reaktion_com) October 27, 2025

As far as we are aware, Shayne seems to be oblivious his face is being used to market an e-commerce brand, whose bio states: “Improve your e-commerce marketing tracking by 37% and get all your marketing and ecom data in one single platform.”

Shayne has tried to get paid by brands like Tom Ford, who he asked to sponsor him three years ago. He does, however, work with Muscle Tech, a nutritional fitness brand, but mostly just promotes his own fitness programmes to make money.

These days, he’s making regular trips to Aldi to try and find their high protein range and doing client check-ins. And as it turns out, Reaktion uses a lot of screenshots from big-time movies, like Jonah Hill’s infamous meme from 21 Jump Street being used.

