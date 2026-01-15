Lola Sheen speaks out after her sister Sami claimed she dated her ex-boyfriend behind her back

Sami alleged she 'saw over 300 deleted texts between them'

There was some absolutely chaos in the Sheen family last night, as Sami accused her sister Lola of secretly dating her ex boyfriend before her back.

Sami claimed on TikTok that her sister and he ex had been secretly “seeing each other”, alleging: “Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time.”

Someone asked how she knew, with Sami going on to claim she went through her exes phone and “saw over 300 deleted texts between them.”

But Lola Sheen was quick to deny all the claims Sami had made against her, and denied ever seeing her ex boyfriend.

She explained in a TikTok soon after Sami’s was posted: “I am never one to defend myself against my sister anymore because I genuinely don’t care. But I couldn’t let this one slide.

“This is not true at all. I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I’m definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend.”

She explained the accusations from her sister as “unbelievable” and claimed she was only in contact with Sami’s ex as their mother, Denise Richards, had hired him to take care of her pets and clean her house.

She continued: “I was absolutely not speaking to her ex-boyfriend, but then my mom allowed him to move into our house, across the hall from me. I would absolutely never do anything with my sister’s ex-boyfriend.”

Lola admitted she’d spoken to Sami’s ex, but only as it’s impossible to “completely ignore someone who is in the same home as me now.”

She added: “And we have completely different types in men. This is not a situation I want to be in at all, but I truly have no control until God provides a different place for me to move into.

“My sister has always posted things about me online to get people to hate on me, with absolutely no context at all.”

