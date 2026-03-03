People think Love Island’s Zac is ‘faking it’ after comparing behaviour to his USA season

Zac Woodworth is super loved-up with Millie Court after they became Love Island runners-up. However, people who watched him on Love Island USA last year aren’t quite convinced, especially because of his behaviour on social media lives after the show.

He had a brief romance with Iris Kendall when he walked in on Casa Amor. And he was then rumoured to be dating co-star Gracyn Blackmore after the show in 2025, in which people claim he was rude to her on a live, and that’s why people can’t get past it now.

One viewer said: “I think it was more because of his personality on LI US that the girls weren’t really interested in (I remember Iris got the ick and was immediately turned off by him after that). I also remember seeing somewhere that he was rude to Gracyn on some live.”

Basically, he’s come across as a really sweet man on Love Island, and perhaps that really is him. But on this live that Gracyn was doing, she asked him to take his phone call with co-star JD to another room, and he told her, “I can’t, I’m cooking, you take it somewhere else.”

Zac basically tried to win over Iris, who was into TJ at the time, and when they done a hear-me-out game, he started talking about Mr. Puff from SpongeBob. There was then a theory he turned her off big-time, and that explains why people thought Millie liked him more.

Another person said, “I hope I’m wrong too but after she said “Millie Woodworth”, I swear I saw a bit of fear in his eyes when he was taking a sip of his drink😭.” One other aspect is that Zac’s friends revealed he went into the Love Island villa hoping to win over Millie.

Some people appear to think that, because Millie has a lot of online followers, he’s with her to try and stay relevant. He’s had a quiet demeanour on both the UK and USA show, but by the looks of things, Zac is spending lots of time with Millie since he left the villa.

Reality Shrine has contacted Zac’s agent for comment.

