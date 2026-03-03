A big-time soccer star just clapped back at Alex from Love Is Blind and it’s savage

He has a stern warning for the Netflix star

If there’s one thing Love Is Blind Ohio stars seem to be able to do this season, it’s get themselves in trouble.

And soccer pro Alex Henderson definitely hasn’t come out of season 10 unscathed.

What started as a throwaway comment in the pods somehow snowballed into a full-blown crossover moment between Netflix reality TV and actual soccer royalty. Yes, we’re talking about a US legend. Yes, he heard it. And yes… he responded.

Let’s just say, when you casually call a World Cup icon a “weirdo,” you probably shouldn’t be shocked when he claps back, calmly, confidently, and a little bit savagely.

Alex called Tim Howard a ‘weirdo’

Love Is Blind season 10 took a turn when Alex Henderson was chatting with his partner, Ashley Carpenter, and the topic turned to soccer.

Ashley asked about iconic US goalkeeper Tim Howard, and Alex basically said: “I met him already, he’s a weirdo.” And because he clearly chose chaos as a lifestyle, he also brushed off David Beckham with a “he’s not even good.”

Unsurprisingly, viewers didn’t exactly treat that as a cute little hot take.

The comment didn’t just float by, it went off online. Soccer fans and reality TV obsessives were instantly on the case.

Then came the clean-up tour. After Tim addressed it publicly, Alex posted an Instagram Stories video apology where he admitted calling Tim a “weirdo” was one of his “lowest moments,” said he didn’t think it was true, and praised Howard as one of the greatest US national team goalkeepers.

He also walked back the Beckham shade, giving him his flowers as an elite passer and set-piece taker.

Talk about eating your words!

Tim savagely clapped back

Here’s where Tim Howard reminds everyone he’s not just famous, he’s unbothered and precise.

On his podcast Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan, Tim said he “knows” Alex is a fan.

He did not mince his words and said: “I have this on good authority.” Tim basically offered Alex a simple path to peace: issue a public apology, and it’s squashed.

But then… the little twist… Tim added that he’d accept the apology in advance, and if Alex didn’t do it, he’d have “more things to say.”

Not yelling. Not ranting. Just a neat, tidy warning wrapped in polite packaging, aka the deadliest kind.

And Landon Donovan? Oh, he was not there to play mediator.

He jumped in calling Love Is Blind’s Alex a “tool,” basically accusing him of trying to impress Ashley by trashing actual soccer royalty, and told him to keep Tim Howard and “Sir David Beckham” out of his mouth.

