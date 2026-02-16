The tragic reason Love Is Blind’s Alex Henderson was forced to change his first and last name

It turns out that Love Is Blind cast member Alex Henderson actually had his name changed when his was younger, and there’s a tragic reasoning behind it.

When Alex was born he was named as Alex Henderson, but when he was two years old his mother, Kristen, remarried, with his birth father leaving his life entirely.

After his mother remarried, his new stepdad wanted to legally adopt Alex but asked him to legally change his name to Alec Ferrell, with Alex’s mother agreeing to the name change.

However, the new marriage didn’t go smoothly for either Kristen or Alex, with her being in constant “fight or flight” whilst he claimed that he stepdad would “lock him in the basement.”

Kristen appeared on Alex’s Play Life Beautifully podcast to open up about the name change, saying: “When you were adopted it was the worst day of your life, I’m sure, that’s when you became Alec Ferrell.”

She explained that the name change was made by the courts, saying: “He was adopting you to make it official. I remember when you had that, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not his biological son.’

“But the whole time through the adoption process, I said to you, ‘John is not your dad but we’re going to go through a legal ceremony to become a Ferrell.'”

Kristen and Alex’s stepdad eventually divorced, and six years ago Alex decided to change his name back from Alec to Alex.

He explained his reasoning for reverting back to his birth name later in his podcast, saying: “I want to reclaim what I had. Obviously I do reclaim my birth name, it’s more important for me.

“It’s not even about reclaiming Henderson for my father’s biological last name. It’s what I was born as. This is what I want to build my name off of.

“I don’t want the Ferrell name attached to me. I don’t want something I’ve changed into. I want to reclaim what I had.”

