Who did Taylor Frankie Paul cheat on her ex-husband with on Mormon Wives?

Taylor Frankie Paul’s love life has basically become the backbone of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives universe, and honestly, the original scandal is still the messiest chapter of all.

Long before Hulu cameras turned up, Taylor’s now-infamous “soft swinging” confession ran MomTok off its tracks and left us trying to work out who was involved, who was denying everything, and who was quietly watching their marriage collapse in the background.

Who did Taylor Frankie Paul cheat on her ex-husband with?

As with most cheating rumours, things aren’t crystal clear when it comes to who Taylor cheated with.

But the man most closely identified as the person Taylor crossed the line with is Brayden Rowley.

He’s the ex-husband of former MomTok figure Makenna “Kenna” Gibbons.

Taylor publicly admitted in 2022 that she and then-husband Tate Paul had agreed to “soft swinging” rules with other couples, but that she broke those rules by going “all the way” with one of the husbands and developing feelings.

She did not name him at first, but later fallout around the scandal consistently pointed to Brayden.

According to PEOPLE, Kenna said Brayden’s involvement with Taylor contributed to the end of her marriage, while Vulture’s recap of the scandal named Brayden and Kenna as one of the couples involved in the wider swinging group.

Decider also noted that Brayden admitted he was part of the group and hinted he was the man Taylor cheated with.

A TikTok video from @Stephwithdadeets also suggests Brayden is the man Taylor cheated with. The clip shows Taylor explaining whether she still speaks to Brayden. Taylor says on her live: “I do not talk to Brayden any more. I told him as soon as I was officially dating Dakota that I would not talk to him out of respect of Dakota…”

She said she “cut ties” with Brayden when she and Dakota went “official,” which was in 2023.

Miranda McWhorter was also involved?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

It’s not only Taylor’s marriage that was affected by the MomTok scandal.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda was also involved because she and then-husband Chase McWhorter were also part of the same “soft swinging” circle, even though they initially denied it.

That denial became a huge source of tension between Miranda and Taylor. Miranda later admitted she had not been fully truthful about her role, saying Taylor’s frustration with her came from not being authentic about what really happened, per PEOPLE.

As for whether the scandal caused Miranda’s divorce, too, she hasn’t said exactly.

According to E!, she explained that the issues in her marriage predated the swinging drama, even if the scandal definitely did not help.

She announced her split from Chase in August 2024, and more recent interviews show she’s focused on co-parenting and not romantically reconnecting with him.

Nowadays, Taylor and Miranda appear to have made efforts to rebuild their friendship, and Mormon Wives showed them trying to unpack the hurt between them.

But it’s not exactly carefree bestie territory again.

In March 2026, Miranda told Decider that there are still “underlying fears” when it comes to trusting Taylor, which feels very fair given the history.

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