All the telltale signs Pfiefer and Derrick are still together after Age of Attraction

Derrick and Pfiefer have one of the largest age gaps on Age of Attraction, but that didn’t stop them from bonding. Since the show stopped filming, there have been huge signs that indicate they could still be together, especially as Nick Viall hinted someone may propose.

The way Derrick speaks about Pfiefer these days, despite being several months on from filming, makes it look like they’re still a couple. However, they don’t follow each other, but this could just be down to contracts not allowing them to give anything away online.

Derrick said on Viall Files: “I was definitely open to having more kids, Pfiefer and I talked about it on the show. I would say Pfiefer is definitely different than what I’ve dated overall, but those qualities, the positive energy, that’s what I was looking for.”

Pfiefer has also hinted at her love for Derrick and said: “I was never anxious about where he stood with me. My relationship, prior to this show, things ended so horrifically badly, Derrick was so opposite of that and so supportive. He treated with so much more respect.”

Also, when she shared a video that said: “tfw you have to move in with a man you’ve only known for five hours,” which showed her head in her hand, someone asked if she was sharing spoilers. Pfiefer then replied with: “This is a meme, not spoilers.”

Another sign is that Pfiefer looks back at her time on Age of Attraction with loads of gratitude, as though perhaps it brought her a relationship, while Derrick actually shared a photo of him with Pfiefer’s Dad from the show, who he really got along with.

She said she has “no regrets” about going on the show, and has been open about how much she respects Derrick because he has children. Derrick seemed to back up how highly he sees Pfiefer, as he said: “I’m just trusting what we’re going through together, it’s what I chose.”

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