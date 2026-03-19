He’s a self-proclaimed millionaire, so let’s get to know Chris from Age of Attraction

With a batch of new Age of Attraction episodes comes some big old conversations, including those about faith, family, and the all-important intimacy. One of the show’s stand-out stars, Chris, opens up to his partner, Leah, in episode five.

The two get talking during a date, and he reveals that he always used to say to himself that he wouldn’t ever settle down fully until his father had passed away. He said that’s likely no longer the case, adding: “I have been struggling with that.”

As he and Leah get to know each other, the two seem to be connecting, but episode five sees Leah wanting “more clarity.” There’s talk of “moving to LA,” so let’s get into who Chris is, his family, and his life when cameras aren’t rolling…

He’s a public speaker and business owner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Dahlan (@chrisdahlan)

Chris is 26 and works as a public speaker and business owner based in Miami.

His cast bio says he travels around the US speaking to kids about mental health, using his own experiences to help others. LinkedIn also lists him as a “mental health instructor.”

That actually explains a lot about why he comes across as so confident and articulate on screen… he literally speaks for a living!

Chris is a self-proclaimed millionaire

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Let’s be honest: “self-proclaimed millionaire” is the kind of reality TV detail that instantly makes people sit up.

But it’s worth being precise here, Netflix’s own description leans into Chris’ big confidence and ambition, while other places are repeating the millionaire label as part of his on-screen identity rather than independently verifying his finances.

So yes, it’s part of the Chris brand, but it’s probably fairest to treat it as a claim attached to his persona, not a proven net-worth fact.

He’s seriously family-oriented

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For all the bravado, Chris’ backstory is where things get more layered.

Netflix says he’s proud of his Lebanese roots, fluent in Arabic and Spanish, and keeps family at the center of everything.

That lines up with what we all see in his more emotional conversations with Leah, where family dynamics clearly play a huge role in how he thinks about relationships and commitment.

His connection with Leah

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Chris is paired with Leah Woolfolk, a 41-year-old flight attendant from Los Angeles, making theirs a 15-year age gap, the smallest among the main couples featured on the show.

Even so, their relationship still comes with real tension, especially as they move beyond flirty chemistry and start talking about what a future together would actually look like.

He’s on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Dahlan (@chrisdahlan)

Yes, Chris is on Instagram, and his handle is @chrisdahlan.

His profile paints a pretty clear picture of his off-screen vibe: faith-forward, fitness-focused, and very into business, cars, and self-improvement.

His bio currently describes him as a “Man of God,” “Mental Health Instructor,” and investor and consultant, which fits neatly with the version of himself we see on Age of Attraction.

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