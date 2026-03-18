Age of Attraction’s Derrick reveals how mother of his kids reacted to him going on the show

Derrick has opened up about the relationship he has with the mother of his child as he gets famous on Age of Attraction. The woman he met on the show, Pfiefer, revealed she already knew he had kids before he actually confessed it to her, and he had been single for a year.

He is a father to two boys, and when it came to going on the Netflix dating show, Derrick told Viall Files he has a “great relationship” with the mum of his eldest and added: “He’s 16, we’ve been buddies for just over a decade. My youngest son’s mum, she was back and forth.”

“She was like, ‘Yeah, great, go do it.’ And then I would get a slick comment hearing like, ‘Great, you want to go get married? Dom’s going to have a stepmum.’ I’m like, ‘Where’s this coming from?’ You know, but ultimately she was supportive,” Derrick continued.

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He actually took a year off dating before going on the show, and underwent therapy. “At the end of the day, I’m the only constant in this, so I have to look at an eye and be honest with myself and see some areas where I can improve,” Derrick revealed.

Derrick knew he wanted positive energy in his next partner, while age didn’t really play a part for him. He also said he was definitely open to having more kids, sharing that Pfiefer was “very different to who he’s dated overall,” adding that she has qualities he was looking for.

“It’s just Pfiefer and I, I don’t really give a s*** about what anyone has to say about it, this is what I chose and I trust it. I learned a lot just talking to her, before meeting her mum and dad, and she said the show is so against what her parents know her to be,” Derrick said.

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