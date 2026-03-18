Pfeifer just revealed she knew Derrick had kids before he told her on Age of Attraction

This is an elite level of messy

Netflix’s Age of Attraction has only been out since March 11, but it’s already giving exactly what people want. It’s giving instant chemistry, messy reveals, and the kind of off-camera tea that totally changes how you watch a scene.

One of the most talked-about pairings has been Seattle graphic designer Pfeifer Hill, 23, and Dallas medical sales pro Derrick Fleming, 43, whose connection came with a 20-year age gap and one very major detail… Derrick is a dad.

Now, Pfeifer has spilled that his kids reveal did not hit her out of nowhere at all… because she already knew.

Pfiefer and Derrick met on Age of Attraction

Pfeifer and Derrick met on Netflix’s new dating experiment, where singles build connections before learning each other’s ages.

The show, hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, is designed to test whether attraction can survive once the real-life details come out.

In Pfeifer and Derrick’s case, there was already a lot to process. She was 23 at the time of filming, he was 43, and he entered the show as a father of two sons.

What made them stand out is that their vibe seemed genuinely easy from the start.

Netflix describes Pfeifer as a high-energy Seattle graphic designer with major “wild card” energy, while Derrick’s official bio paints him as being positive vibes, outdoorsy, and usually drawn to younger women who match his lifestyle. So on paper, you can kind of see why they clicked so fast.

Pfeifer said she was done with what she memorably called men her age being “like a desk you have to assemble,” and Derrick was clearly looking for someone fun, lively, and all-in.

How Pfiefer wildly found out Derrick had kids

In a TikTok video, Pfeifer said her onscreen reaction to Derrick revealing he had kids “was not shocking enough” because she had already been told the information off camera.

According to Pfeifer, fellow cast member Vanelle told her Derrick had two kids before he ever said it himself.

Her version of events was iconic and chaotic in equal measure. She said she already knew, Derrick did not know that she knew, and she was, in her words, “gagged.”

The result is that the scene we all saw was apparently missing a whole secret prequel?!

Pfeifer’s TikTok revelation makes the kid reveal moment feel way messier than it first appeared.

On-screen, it looked like one more major relationship disclosure. Off-screen, though, Pfeifer was apparently sitting with that information already, waiting to see if Derrick would bring it up himself!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.