‘I’m beyond thankful’: Hannah Harper breaks her silence over winning American Idol

26 year old Hannah Harper has spoken out about her winning American Idol, and gave us a little sneak peek into what we can expect from her next!

Hannah competed in the final against Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson but ended up winning the show, alongside nabbing $250k and a music contract in the process!

She’s since broken her silence over her win on Instagram, thanking “every single person who believed in me” alongside reflecting over the “doors the Lord has opened” for her.

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Hannah shared: “What a wild, beautiful journey this has been. And somehow we’re just getting started. Thank you to every single person who believed in me, prayed over me, voted, and helped carry this dream farther than I ever could’ve imagined. Y’all changed my life.

“I’m beyond thankful for the doors the Lord has opened and for the opportunity to walk this path. I’ll see y’all on the road soon, tour dates coming your way.

“For I know the plans I have for you” — this is the Lord’s declaration — “plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope — Jeremiah 29:11 (CSB).”

As for what Hannah Harper will receive for winning American Idol, there’s quite a lot to it as whilst she gets $250k there is a slight caveat.

Hannah won’t be receiving the full $250k in one go, but in instalments instead with her getting $125k once she signs the contract, then another $125k after she finishes her debut album.

However, as the money is an advance it means Hannah will have to pay the money back through album sales and streams before she gets additional money from her sales.

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Hannah will also get signed with Hollywood Records who are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC. The winner is usually given around $300k to record their first album, but similarly to the prize money it can be repaid back to the studio over time.

As for the amount of royalties the winner receives on their music, its estimated to be around 15 per cent.

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