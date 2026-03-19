Everything we know about Jordan Wright’s tragic death after he was found in drainage canal

33 year old Jordan Wright was tragically found dead in a drainage canal in Phuket, after the former TOWIE star moved there just weeks ago for a fresh start.

He was reportedly found in a worker in the drainage canal on March 14th. His phone was found on a nearby bank, alongside a room keycard for Hotel COCO, with detectives finding no evidence of forced entry into his room.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Suthirak Chuthong of the Choeng Thale Police Station said in a statement: “The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact. A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.

“Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out.

“CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area. His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered.”

It continued: “We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system.”

According to The Independent, the officer added: “The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results. CCTV footage related to the incident is part of the case file and cannot be released at this stage.

“We cannot confirm the exact cause of death until the autopsy results are released. If relatives or friends have concerns about the cause of death, they can contact the police station.”

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