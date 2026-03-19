Sadly, there are big signs Love Is Blind’s Jessica and Haramol won’t last in the future

Jessica and Haramol first met in the Love Is Blind pods, but they never actually got together until after she and Chris split. During the Ohio season, Jessica actually got engaged to Chris, but after that weird Pilates body comment, that was the end for their brief romance.

They’ve already been together for a year, with Haramol revealing that he’d initially planned on contacting her immediately after getting out of the show, despite leaving the pods early. He recalled to People: “So I started reaching out, honestly, almost immediately.”

“My plan was, as soon as I got out of the pods, to reach out to her. And then I found out that she was engaged, and I just waited maybe a week, and then all of a sudden, I heard from the grapevine that it didn’t go the way she wanted it to,” Haramol added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Haramol Gill, MD (@dr.harmello)

However, behavioural analyst Darren Stanton told Betfair Casino they “don’t have the strong and natural connection as Christine and Vic.” He said that Christine and Vic, one of two couples to get married by the end, are “screaming longevity” as a married pair.

“Despite getting together after and its early days, there is rapport [for Jessica and Haramol], but it’s not a raw love and not exuding the same degree of elation. They have eye contact, but longevity-wise, I don’t think they have the same level of connection,” Darren said.

He added: “Circumstances have been different with Haramol and Jessica, but they don’t have the same degree of depth.” Haramol did admit they’ve been “talking and working through things and figuring it out for the last year,” so things aren’t perfect.

Haramol is prepared to do the work. “We’re both very committed to each other and making sure we’re doing well. I think good things will come from that. So no big plans as far as the future goes, but I think that’s how it should be,” he revealed.

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