New details on TOWIE’S Jordan Wright’s death in Thailand as more revealed on why he was running
Jordan’s housemate explained: ‘People say he was running away, but there was an underlying issue’
Chilling new details have emerged surrounding the final hours of reality TV star Jordan Wright, who was found dead on the Thai island of Phuket on March 14th.
The former The Only Way Is Essex and Ex on the Beach star was discovered lying in a drainage canal, with police suspecting he may have been there for two days before being found.
Newly released CCTV footage revealed more about his final moments, helping to understand the details surrounding his death,
Jordan had moved to Thailand in December and was looking forward to a “very exciting year ahead”.
In blurry CCTV image from March 12th, the 33-year-old could be seen sprinting down a quiet road in Phuket, desperately glancing back over his shoulder. Further footage recounted Jordan saying into a phone: “Before they come back, let’s get them back in the head and have a f***ing shootout.”
Early reports explained how he left his hotel on the north west of the island, crossing a car park during the night. It was assumed Jordan then ran down a dead end road, but there was little explanation to how his body was found in the nearby canal, lying face down.
He was caught on camera at 11.37pm, minutes before he was seen running frantically back to his hotel. Other footage showed a family of three walking down a path, with Jordan locked in an argument, believed to be whilst on the phone.
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It was alleged he said: “You better f**king perform yourself. I’m gonna go for a long time, man, you’re gonna be late for your homecoming.
“You’ve got to be able to defend yourself. That’s all it takes, yeah, yeah, it’s true, don’t be cheating, alright bruv.”
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Joey, who has reviewed additional unpublished police documents, believes Jordan suffered a mental health episode on the night of his death, which may have led to him falling into the flooded drainage ditch in what he считает a tragic accident.
The fellow British expat explained that after Jordan’s death hit the news, he received a number of calls from people in Britain explaining they were worried about him when he left for Thailand and that there had been previous concerns for his mental health.
Despite speculation around the situation of Jordan’s death, Thai police have suggested there’s no evidence Jordan was being followed the night of his death. His body was also reported to not show any signs of a physical altercation.
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An autopsy is ongoing in Vachira Hospital on Phuket, although it is not known if or when the results will be made public. It is likely second autopsy will be made in the UK due to the sudden nature of Jordan’s death.
Police chief Sutthirak Chuthong, from Choeng Thale district station, said officers had been in contact with the hotel where Jordan had been staying.
“The guest was identified as Mr Jordan Wright, a British national, whom the hotel had been unable to contact. A search of the room revealed no signs of forced entry or other irregularities.
“Hotel records showed that he had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13, but staff reported that he never checked out. CCTV footage showed that he appeared restless and was moving back and forth in front of the hotel before leaving the area.
“His movements eventually led to the location where his body was later discovered. We are still waiting for the autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine whether drugs were present in his system.
“The case remains under investigation while we wait for the official autopsy results. CCTV footage related to the incident is part of the case file and cannot be released at this stage.
“We cannot confirm the exact cause of death until the autopsy results are released. If relatives or friends have concerns about the cause of death, they can contact the police station.”
Featured image via Instagram @jordanwrights