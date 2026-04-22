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MAFS Australia’s Alissa blasts Bec and Gia after *those* vile texts and she’s angry

She called Gia ‘calculated’ and ‘malicious’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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In last night’s MAFS Australia episode, we saw the fallout as Alissa saw the vile texts messages Gia and Bec sent about her in their group chat with Brooke and Juliette, and she’s viciously slammed them in a new interview.

On the show, we didn’t really see much of a reaction from Alissa as she calmly read the messages in bed with David. So mature! It quickly then moved onto feedback week, where Bec tried to pass the blame in front of David. But don’t worry… Alissa is very angry.

In an interview with Nine after filming finished, the MAFS bride called Gia “calculated” and “malicious” and said she’s a “master manipulator,” but as expected it’s Bec’s words that hurt her more.

“There were heaps of messages from Gia in there that they weren’t nice either. They’re pretty vulgar, she was calling me a rat as well, and she was saying she doesn’t f**k with people like me,” she said. “She said I’m not relatable to anyone in Australia and that they’ll see that, and she’s just trying to drag me down, just jealousy, nasty, nasty comments.”

Credit: Channel Nine

However, Alissa said “no one could top” what Bec wrote about her. “No one could have topped what Bec said, like Gia wouldn’t even top what Bec said. I’m sorry that you just don’t put that sh*t in a message.”There’s always this bloody middleman bullshit going on between Bec and Gia, their war, and they like to drag people into it, and [the screenshots] was just a way of Gia to get back at Bec.”

Alissa said Bec and Gia always have to drag someone into their drama, whether it’s her, Rachel or another bride. “Rachel got sucked into the middle of it between Bec and Gia [at the retreat]. I feel like if it’s not me, it’s got to be someone else. They’re always fighting each other but using a middleman. The more I think back on it, they always had a little pawn in the middle,” she told TV Week.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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