Cute cafés to rooftop bars: The best study spots around Leeds to avoid library chaos

2 hours ago

Finding the ideal study spot is never easy, especially when you’re struggling to find the motivation to actually leave your bed and fight the procrastination blues in the first place. But fear not, Leeds is a hub for spaces that can not only give you a change of scenery, but also make studying slightly more enjoyable.

Whether you’re searching for a quiet corner to complete your work or some background noise to motivate you, we’ve rounded up the best study spots to help you conquer these deadlines (before they conquer you).

Tiled Hall Café

The Tiled Hall Café is a perfect spot for a more relaxed study session. This gorgeous café can be found right in the heart of the city centre, hidden within the Leeds Art Gallery. It’s a relaxed retreat that provides the perfect place to work and people watch, but also a space to lock in.

Hyde Park Book Club

The iconic red building of Hyde Park Book Club is hard to miss, with both indoor and outdoor seating you can enjoy some coffee and a sweet treat while studying alone or with friends. The complimentary music in the background is the perfect vibe to keep you company but not easily distract you from your studies.

This spot is known for its artsy, laid-back atmosphere, and also for serving up some great coffee (and matcha, don’t worry), cakes and brunch. If you’re looking for somewhere away from the hustle and bustle of campus, then this is the place for you.

Sonder

This independently run café has gained a lot of attention for its aesthetic interior, but it’s also quickly becoming a new hotspot for studying.

Located in the Grand Arcade in city centre, this café is known for its exceptional drinks and inviting atmosphere. Sonder is a good mix of lively open space and intimate corners to study, with access to their pastries and drinks so you’re always covered. Personally, I’d recommend getting the strawberry matcha, it’s delicious!

Left Bank

This former church building has been transformed into a venue for hosting parties, events and workshops. However, what you might not know is that it also runs its own independent café, which is open throughout the week.

Located just outside Hyde Park, Left Bank is known for its serene atmosphere, making it a place to relax but also to get your work done. With its tasty dishes and drinks, what more could a student ask for?

Terrace

The classic rooftop bar located in the heart of campus isn’t just active at night. This bar turns into a hub for study sessions in the daytime, with daily deals on drinks to satisfy your cravings. This calming spot is perfect in between lectures with access to other perks such as Co-op and Common Ground for some comfort food. Whether you’re meeting a group of friends or solo studying, Terrace is the place to be.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.