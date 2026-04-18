Getting over the Easter Scaries: A guide to getting back into the academic mindset

At least you’ve got Varsity to look forward to alongside all of those dreaded deadlines.

7 hours ago

Picture this: you’re heading back to Leeds, the last few weeks weeks have flown by while your laptop has gathered dust, and Minerva has logged you out. Sound familiar? That’s the impending doom of semester three deadlines and exams.

Welcome to the Easter Scaries. I’ve experienced it; everyone I know has experienced it. But how do you overcome it and get yourself back into the academic mindset?

I’m going to provide you with my (humble) opinion about how to deal with this chaotic final semester.

Firstly, slow down

I know this sounds silly (and maybe a little counterintuitive) during such a busy semester, but it is important to stop panicking, take a breath, and slow down. It is always worth taking a step back and relaxing.

I find it helpful to create a list of smaller achievable tasks. For example, don’t write down: “do your essay.” Instead, try: “write your introduction” or “find your references.” One app that I would recommend for this is the Microsoft to Do app. It helps you to plan tasks for the day or week ahead, and includes when your deadlines are.

Romanticise your work

You’re walking through Hyde Park on a sunny day, iced coffee in hand, laptop in your bag and on your way to sit in Laidlaw. You take a walk at lunch time to Bakery 164 and sit with your friends on Parkinson steps. Then you go back to the library to complete your to-do list.

This is what I like to call romanticising your uni work, and it is what single-handedly gets me through deadline season and gets me back into the academic head space after Easter.

A lot of locking in is me pretending to myself that I am a completely new person academically. So create a playlist, put your headphones on and tell yourself you’re going to have the most productive day. Hopefully it helps!

Treat yourself, it’s the best semester yet

Semester three is the absolute best in my opinion. While you may have deadlines and work stress, there is so much to look forward to; trips to sunny Hyde Park, Otley runs, society balls, your final socials of the year, the start of festival season, and most importantly, Varsity!

With all this it’s also important to know that you deserve to treat yourself!

The stress of exam season can take a toll on your mood, so take the time to enjoy small luxuries like relaxing in the bath with a face mask, or going for coffee after your lecture with your favourite course mate. It could even be something as simple as watching that film you’ve been meaning to for ages but never quite got round to seeing.

Words of wisdom

Even though I have shared my opinion, it’s important to note that I am not always right (despite what I may think). What works for me may not work for everyone. Don’t worry though, as I have gathered a few ideas from my peers on how to keep away the Easter Scaries and how they deal with the deadlines and exams that semester three brings. Here is what they said:

Eva had some wise words on how to make sure procrastination doesn’t get the better of you: “Set yourself deadlines and a timeline and stick to it.”

Meanwhile, Jess made sure to emphasise balance and well-being as well as academic work: “Definitely schedule your time and make time for socialising and things that make you feel good. Stick to your routine.”

Echoing this advice, Libby added: “After Easter can be an extremely stressful time at uni! Especially considering my performance on two exams determines whether I am able to continue my course. I am trying to make time for things I enjoy as well as seeing my friends.”

Lastly, Abi’s advice was instructive and efficient: “PLAN PLAN PLAN! So then there’s less work to do when it comes to writing your essays.”

What I am going to leave you with is my final piece of advice. Get yourself back into the academic head space soon when you return to Leeds because it is a heavy exam and deadline semester. But more importantly, whether it is your first year or you are graduating, enjoy every minute of it.

We don’t get sun in Leeds often, so soak it up! (and do your uni work).

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