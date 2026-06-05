Six unwritten Scouse rules no one tells you about as a uni student in Liverpool

4 hours ago

Moving to Liverpool might feel like a bit of a culture shock – especially if you’re from down south. Scousers often claim to be entirely separate from England, and that can definitely feel true sometimes.

Here are some rules you should definitely know before you move – or learn as fast as possible if you’re already here!

Dare I even mention it… the white socks

Starting off with a classic that I had no idea about before I moved to Liverpool, but wearing white socks is apparently a cardinal sin? This rule seems to apply more to men (finally a win for the girls), and means that walking down Bold Street with white socks showing might have you booed out of town.

Dr Paul Cooper from the University of Liverpool commented on this strange phenomenon, and how naturally-developing social rules can eventually become a part of wider community identity: “It’s often associated with things like social class, for instance, and the appropriateness for certain things in certain contexts.

“If people all agreed white socks are for the gym and never for anything else, for example, that can then become associated with this identity.

“As it spreads throughout the community, it becomes part of the identity.”

Scousers are a friendly bunch

The main culture shock friends I spoke to experienced, especially those from London, was how friendly everyone is. While down South everyone is busy going about their day, Scousers are always up for a chat. It’s rare that I go outside and don’t have a chat with someone at the bus stop, or share a smile with someone walking their dog in the park.

Taxi drivers especially are so friendly, which was a big shock for me moving from Birmingham! I don’t listen to music in an Uber anymore but love having a chat with the driver instead. I’ve met some of the most interesting Scousers in an Uber on the way back from Kenny.

Treat people (the bus driver) with kindness

To me this seemed like basic manners, but some of my Londoner friends said that they had to get used to thanking the bus driver when getting on and off the bus. That seemed so crazy to me! The bus drivers are also much more friendly and willing to have a chat and give you directions, or let you on for free when you’ve forgotten your bus pass (god bless the 699 bus drivers)…

Get your head around the slang!

While most slang is pretty standard for students across the country, some words took a bit of getting used to (and some time spent on Urban Dictionary). It took me a year to realise that “scally” is the Scouse version of a “chav”, or that a “wool” was someone from around Liverpool. And don’t even get me started on who’s counted as a Scouser and who isn’t.

Before I moved to Liverpool I thought people on the Wirral were Scousers – but then I learnt about the postcode wars. Essentially, if you don’t have a purple bin, you’re not Scouse. Which makes you a wooly? I still haven’t grasped this one.

Don’t say chicken and chips

This one also seemed obvious to me – don’t take the piss out of the accent. If you’re moving to Liverpool for uni, accept that you might be the one that has a weird accent. While Scousers typically have a great sense of humour, no one likes getting their accent mocked relentlessly. Especially not in town on a night out.

Dr Paul Cooper also shared his thoughts on the iconic Scouse accent. He said: “Scouse is historically a working-class dialect and the identity has strongly been associated with being working-class.

“Liverpool as a dialect has become much more positively evaluated and various stereotypes that have gone with that.

“I think it really comes down to pride in the identity of being from Liverpool and being a Scouser, and people want to make sure they look good while doing it.

“You can go into Waterstones or card shops now and buy things with Scouse slang written on them. It’s a way for people to show off that this is my identity and I’m proud of it.”

People take Ladies’ Day SERIOUSLY

I’d never been to the races before uni, but signed up to work at the Aintree Races last year. I had no idea Ladies’ Day was going to be as huge as it was! The event happens all over the country, but Scouse girlies take it to a whole other level.

An otherwise dull day of work was brightened by the most showstopping outfits and beautifully constructed hats you could imagine. It was literally Liverpool’s own Met Gala.

After getting home from the shift I saw so many Scouse content creators explaining how they got ready for the day – most of them waking up at 5am before I did to get their hair and nails done! Never again will I underestimate the Scouse prins.

Get a better umbrella – all your others will be destroyed

This is essential for anyone moving to Liverpool in September. Unless you’re moving from elsewhere on the north-western coast, you are not prepared for the wind in Liverpool. Sometimes I give up on an umbrella and just accept the fact that I’m going to get soaked.

I can’t face the humiliation of my umbrella turning inside out 10 times while I’m walking down Smithdown Road! My top tip would be to get a sturdy umbrella that doesn’t fold up. It’s annoying to take to uni, but will save your life (and humiliation) from the vicious Scouse wind.