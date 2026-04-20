The student’s guide to the Leeds City Council Elections

We’ve broken down the upcoming Leeds City Council elections for you in this handy guide

4 hours ago

The Leeds City Council local elections are taking place on Thursday 7th May, with just over a third of the city’s council seats up for election. With an estimate of roughly 700,000 young people turning 18 in the UK yearly, thousands of students are eligible to register to vote in these elections for the first time.

Here is a breakdown of what you need to know before election day, whether it’s your first time or a return to the polls.

Registering to vote

New registration applications to vote in the local elections must be completed by 11:59pm on Monday 20th April. If you would like to vote by post or postal proxy, the application deadline is 5:00pm Tuesday 21st April. Alternatively, the deadline for receiving applications to vote by proxy is 5:00pm Tuesday 28th April.

As a student, you can vote simultaneously in elections in Leeds from your term-time address and from a home address elsewhere in the country, if there are also local elections occurring. This means no debating where your vote needs to be cast.

If you are an international student, check your eligibility to register to vote. Students from Commonwealth countries, EU countries, British Overseas Territories, and the Republic of Ireland can vote in local elections.

If you would like to take part in the elections in Leeds, at a home address, or both, click here to register to vote.

Election day

Polling stations will be open 7am to 10pm on Thursday 7th May. As long as you are in the queue at the polling station by 10pm you will be allowed to vote.

ID is required to be brought with you to the polling station to vote. A valid UK passport or driving licence are accepted forms of ID, or you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate which can be used if you do not have a different form of ID.

You can find your nearest polling station, as well as more details on what you need to bring with you to vote in the local elections here.

For the Leeds City Council local elections, the candidates for each of the wards are listed below.

Incumbent candidates, where present, are listed in bold.

Adel & Wharfedale:

Fiona Josephine Allen – Liberal Democrats

Jemima Frankie Bostock – Labour and Co-operative Party

Lee Anthony Farmer – The Conservative Party

Craig Gabbitas – Reform UK

Gordon Richard Howe – Green Party

Michael Lowry – Reform UK

Nathan James Ramsden – Labour and Co-operative Party

Dominic Daniel Jack Seaward – Green Party

Ray Smith – Liberal Democrats

David Stoddart-Scott – The Conservative Party

Alwoodley:

David Stoddart-Scott – The Conservative Party

Dan Cohen – The Conservative Party

Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats

Matthen McGonagle – Labour and Co-operative Party

Howard Anthony Newman – Reform UK

Catherin Taylor – Green Party

Ardsley & Robin Hood:

Noah Bentley – Green Party

Mike Foster – The Conservative Party

Sian Gardener – Social Democratic Party

Robert Stephen Jagger – Reform UK

Shamim Miah – Labour Party

Debra Alison Stretton – Liberal Democrats

Armley:

Richard Banks – Labour Party

John Frank Beal – Social Democratic Party

Paul Bickerdike – Reform UK

Edmond Daramy-Williams – The Conservative Party

Florian Oscar Alice Hynam – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Clancy Walker – Green Party

Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats

Beeston & Holbeck:

Al Garthwaite – Labour Party

Christopher Thomas Howden – Liberal Democrats

Alex Kettle – The Conservative Party

Loreen Gulrez Nix – Reform UK

Matt Rogan – Green Party

Nick The Duck Guy – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Sasha Watson – Social Democratic Party

Bramley & Stanningley:

William Michael Gallimore – The Conservative Party

Ian Robert Howell – Social Democratic Party

Annabell Roodi Kesby – Green Party

Daren David Morrish – Reform UK

Kevin Ritchie – Labour Party

Rosemary Claire Spencer – Liberal Democrats

Burmantofts & Richmond Hill:

Shahab Saqib Adris – Green Party

Richard Chaves-Sanderson – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Leo Doherty – Reform UK

Luke Anthony Farley – Labour Party

David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats

Zoe Metcalfe – The Conservative Party

Daniel Paul Whetstone – Social Democratic Party

Calverley & Farsley:

Andrew Carter – The Conservative Party

Ellen Graham – Green Party

Stuart McLeod – Liberal Democrats

Andy North – Reform UK

Kathryn Sara Penny – Labour and Co-operative Party

Chapel Allerton:

Kevin Irving Black – The Conservative Party

Richard Cowles – Social Democratic Party

Darren Finlay – Liberal Democrats

Cristiana Mirosanu – Green Party

Yaseen Saddique – Reform UK

Eileen Taylor – Labour and Co-operative Party

Cross Gates & Whinmoor:

Howard Graham Dews – Yorkshire Party

Martin Francis Hemingway – Green Party

John Kennedy – The Conservative Party

Joshua Patrick Lowthion – Liberal Democrats

Ali Mansfield – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Luke Murrow – Labour Party

Mark Nicholson – Independent

Paula-Jane Thackray – Reform UK

Paul Anthony Whetstone – Social Democratic Party

Farnley & Wortley:

Peter Edward Allison – Independent

Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats

Ann Blackburn – Green Party

Shikha Chaturvedi – The Conservative Party

Charlotte Hill – Labour and Co-operative Party

Richard David Riley – Social Democratic Party

Wenzdae Robbins – Reform UK

Garforth & Swillington:

Peter Bentley – The Conservative Party

Alexander James Bull – Green Party

David Ian Butterfield – Reform UK

Mark David Dobson – Garforth and Swillington Independents Party

David Patrick Nagle – Labour Party

Rebecca Cecilia Phillips – Liberal Democrats

Gipton & Harehills:

Salma Arif – Labour and Co-operative Party

Callum Daniel Bushrod – Reform UK

Iain Alastair Dalton – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition

Jack Glover – Liberal Democrats

Arif Hussain – Independent

Patricia Helen Jones – The Conservative Party

Andrew Alexander Martin – Social Democratic Party

Guiseley & Rawdon:

Eliza Ainley – Green Party

Paul James Alderson – The Conservative Party

Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party

Robert Andrew Harder – Reform UK

Helen Louise Page – Liberal Democrats

Eleanor Frances Thomson – Labour and Co-operative Party

Harewood:

David John Bowgett – Labour Party

John Cowling – Reform UK

Claire Anne Evans – Green Party

John William Hills – Liberal Democrats

Angela Jane Bond Wallis – The Conservative Party

Patrick Wright – Independent

Headingley & Hyde Park:

Brandon Ashford – Liberal Democrats

Nilesh Chohan – Green Party

Della Heptinstall – The Conservative Party

Jonathan David Pryor – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ryan Richards – Your Party

Andrew Rober Wilde – Reform UK

Horsforth:

Khadijah Akhtar – Green party

Emmie Bromley – Labour Party

Ivan Petrovich Brookes – Liberal Democrats

Chris Calvert – The Conservative Party

Catherine Frances Dobson – Social Democratic Party

Michael Meston – Reform UK

Hunslet & Riverside:

Ed Carlisle – Green Party

Roderic Parker – Liberal Democrats

Sarata Sawo – Labour and Co-operative Party

Ayesha Shamim – Reform UK

Paul Thomas – Social Democratic Party

Killingbeck & Seacroft:

David Stephen Dresser – Reform UK

Thomas Peter Foster – Social Democratic Party

Rosemary Gaskell – The Conservative Party

Nosheen Majid – Green Party

John Tudor – Labour Party

Ben Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats

Kippax & Methley:

Mary Elizabeth Harland – Labour Party

Thomas Leadley – Liberal Democrats

Connor Mulhall – The Conservative Party

Andy Phillips – Green Party

Chris Weightman – Reform UK

Kirkstall:

Hannah Louise Bithell – Labour Party

Dawn Julia Collins – The Conservative Party

Jacob Andrew Holmes – Reform UK

Joe Ingham – Green Party

Stuart Long – Independent

George Phillips – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Chris Read – Liberal Democrats

Little London & Woodhouse:

Kayleigh Brooks – Labour and Co-operative Party

Jonathan Paul Burkitt – The Conservative Party

TJ Diniz Mota – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Eden Hills – Green Party

Bradley Evan Holmes – Reform UK

George Sykes – Liberal Democrats

Middleton Park:

Samson Roberts Adeyemi – The Conservative Party

Wayne Alan Dixon – Social Democratic Party

Ciaran Lee Head – Green Party

Innocent Igiehon – Labour and Co-operative Party

James Kendall – Reform UK

Kristof Szecsi – Liberal Democrats

Moortown:

Laura Jane Fisher – Labour Party

Rachel Elizabeth Hartshorne – Green Party

Sajjad Raja – Reform UK

Sharon Margaret Slinger – Liberal Democrats

Rob Speed – The Conservative Party

Sarah Welbourne – Social Democratic Party

Morley North:

Pauline Barron – The Conservative Party

Mihai Marcelin Barticel – Liberal Democrats

Edward John Brown – Labour Party

Amber Conyers-Davies – Green Party

Jonathan Graves – Reform UK

Terry Grayshon – Morley Borough Independents

Dinah Rose Jones – Reform UK

Jonny Kelsey – Labour Party

Simon William Kimberley – Morley Borough Independents

Nigel Perry – Social Democratic Party

Kasim Rasool – Green Party

Louisa Mary Singh – The Conservative Party

James Trueman – Liberal Democrats

Morley South:

Matthew Ball – Green Party

John Barron – The Conservative Party

Adrian Blake – Labour and Co-operative Party

Michael Burnham – Reform UK

Michael James Fox – Liberal Democrats

Cordelia Frances Lynan – Social Democratic Party

Darren Mark Senior – Morley Borough Independents

Otley & Yeadon:

Mick Bradley – Green Party

Colin Andrew Campbell – Liberal Democrats

Simon Mark Dowling – Labour Party

Scott Michael Richmond – Reform UK

Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – The Conservative Party

Pudsey:

Arlan Jones – Green Party

Stephen McBarron – Labour Party

Richard James Robinson – Reform UK

Simon Anthony Seary – The Conservative Party

Jennifer Ann Wilson – Liberal Democrats

Rothwell:

Mark Daniels – Social Democratic Party

Lindon Dove – Reform UK

Stewart Golton – Liberal Democrats

Stewart Peter Harper – The Conservative Party

Archie Sykes – Labour Party

Mikey Sykes – Green Party

Roundhay:

Rachel Lynda Cohen – The Conservative Party

Najeeb Iqbal – Liberal Democrats

Kathleen Johnstone – Labour Party

Carl Clements Richman – Social Democratic Party

Steven Michael Robinson – Reform UK

Brannoc Stevenson – Green Party

Temple Newsam:

Noah Allerton – Liberal Democrats

Julia Almond – Labour and Co-operative Party

Joshua Benjamin Alston – Green Party

Keely Bannister – Green Party

Richard Barker – Reform UK

Tim Dowd – Labour and Co-operative Party

Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats

Kimberley Ruth Reid – Social Democratic Party

Maggie Taylor – The Conservative Party

Rajiv Kumar Thukral – Social Democratic Party

Kieran Richard Thomas White – Reform UK

Weetwood:

Simon Christopher Dixon – Green Party

Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats

Brijesh Virola – The Conservative Party

Rob Walker – Social Democratic Party

Izaak Wilson – Labour and Co-operative Party

Peter Young – Reform UK

Wetherby:

Stuard David Burdekin – Reform UK

Norma Harrington – The Conservative Party

Jonathan Jared Levy – Liberal Democrats

Fran Murphy – Green Party

Alex Riddell – Labour and Co-operative Party

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons.

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