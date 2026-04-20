The student’s guide to the Leeds City Council Elections
We’ve broken down the upcoming Leeds City Council elections for you in this handy guide
The Leeds City Council local elections are taking place on Thursday 7th May, with just over a third of the city’s council seats up for election. With an estimate of roughly 700,000 young people turning 18 in the UK yearly, thousands of students are eligible to register to vote in these elections for the first time.
Here is a breakdown of what you need to know before election day, whether it’s your first time or a return to the polls.
Registering to vote
New registration applications to vote in the local elections must be completed by 11:59pm on Monday 20th April. If you would like to vote by post or postal proxy, the application deadline is 5:00pm Tuesday 21st April. Alternatively, the deadline for receiving applications to vote by proxy is 5:00pm Tuesday 28th April.
As a student, you can vote simultaneously in elections in Leeds from your term-time address and from a home address elsewhere in the country, if there are also local elections occurring. This means no debating where your vote needs to be cast.
If you are an international student, check your eligibility to register to vote. Students from Commonwealth countries, EU countries, British Overseas Territories, and the Republic of Ireland can vote in local elections.
If you would like to take part in the elections in Leeds, at a home address, or both, click here to register to vote.
Election day
Polling stations will be open 7am to 10pm on Thursday 7th May. As long as you are in the queue at the polling station by 10pm you will be allowed to vote.
ID is required to be brought with you to the polling station to vote. A valid UK passport or driving licence are accepted forms of ID, or you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate which can be used if you do not have a different form of ID.
You can find your nearest polling station, as well as more details on what you need to bring with you to vote in the local elections here.
For the Leeds City Council local elections, the candidates for each of the wards are listed below.
Incumbent candidates, where present, are listed in bold.
Adel & Wharfedale:
Fiona Josephine Allen – Liberal Democrats
Jemima Frankie Bostock – Labour and Co-operative Party
Lee Anthony Farmer – The Conservative Party
Craig Gabbitas – Reform UK
Gordon Richard Howe – Green Party
Michael Lowry – Reform UK
Nathan James Ramsden – Labour and Co-operative Party
Dominic Daniel Jack Seaward – Green Party
Ray Smith – Liberal Democrats
David Stoddart-Scott – The Conservative Party
Alwoodley:
David Stoddart-Scott – The Conservative Party
Dan Cohen – The Conservative Party
Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats
Matthen McGonagle – Labour and Co-operative Party
Howard Anthony Newman – Reform UK
Catherin Taylor – Green Party
Ardsley & Robin Hood:
Noah Bentley – Green Party
Mike Foster – The Conservative Party
Sian Gardener – Social Democratic Party
Robert Stephen Jagger – Reform UK
Shamim Miah – Labour Party
Debra Alison Stretton – Liberal Democrats
Armley:
Richard Banks – Labour Party
John Frank Beal – Social Democratic Party
Paul Bickerdike – Reform UK
Edmond Daramy-Williams – The Conservative Party
Florian Oscar Alice Hynam – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Clancy Walker – Green Party
Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats
Beeston & Holbeck:
Al Garthwaite – Labour Party
Christopher Thomas Howden – Liberal Democrats
Alex Kettle – The Conservative Party
Loreen Gulrez Nix – Reform UK
Matt Rogan – Green Party
Nick The Duck Guy – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
Sasha Watson – Social Democratic Party
Bramley & Stanningley:
William Michael Gallimore – The Conservative Party
Ian Robert Howell – Social Democratic Party
Annabell Roodi Kesby – Green Party
Daren David Morrish – Reform UK
Kevin Ritchie – Labour Party
Rosemary Claire Spencer – Liberal Democrats
Burmantofts & Richmond Hill:
Shahab Saqib Adris – Green Party
Richard Chaves-Sanderson – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Leo Doherty – Reform UK
Luke Anthony Farley – Labour Party
David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats
Zoe Metcalfe – The Conservative Party
Daniel Paul Whetstone – Social Democratic Party
Calverley & Farsley:
Andrew Carter – The Conservative Party
Ellen Graham – Green Party
Stuart McLeod – Liberal Democrats
Andy North – Reform UK
Kathryn Sara Penny – Labour and Co-operative Party
Chapel Allerton:
Kevin Irving Black – The Conservative Party
Richard Cowles – Social Democratic Party
Darren Finlay – Liberal Democrats
Cristiana Mirosanu – Green Party
Yaseen Saddique – Reform UK
Eileen Taylor – Labour and Co-operative Party
Cross Gates & Whinmoor:
Howard Graham Dews – Yorkshire Party
Martin Francis Hemingway – Green Party
John Kennedy – The Conservative Party
Joshua Patrick Lowthion – Liberal Democrats
Ali Mansfield – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Luke Murrow – Labour Party
Mark Nicholson – Independent
Paula-Jane Thackray – Reform UK
Paul Anthony Whetstone – Social Democratic Party
Farnley & Wortley:
Peter Edward Allison – Independent
Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats
Ann Blackburn – Green Party
Shikha Chaturvedi – The Conservative Party
Charlotte Hill – Labour and Co-operative Party
Richard David Riley – Social Democratic Party
Wenzdae Robbins – Reform UK
Garforth & Swillington:
Peter Bentley – The Conservative Party
Alexander James Bull – Green Party
David Ian Butterfield – Reform UK
Mark David Dobson – Garforth and Swillington Independents Party
David Patrick Nagle – Labour Party
Rebecca Cecilia Phillips – Liberal Democrats
Gipton & Harehills:
Salma Arif – Labour and Co-operative Party
Callum Daniel Bushrod – Reform UK
Iain Alastair Dalton – Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Jack Glover – Liberal Democrats
Arif Hussain – Independent
Patricia Helen Jones – The Conservative Party
Andrew Alexander Martin – Social Democratic Party
Guiseley & Rawdon:
Eliza Ainley – Green Party
Paul James Alderson – The Conservative Party
Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party
Robert Andrew Harder – Reform UK
Helen Louise Page – Liberal Democrats
Eleanor Frances Thomson – Labour and Co-operative Party
Harewood:
David John Bowgett – Labour Party
John Cowling – Reform UK
Claire Anne Evans – Green Party
John William Hills – Liberal Democrats
Angela Jane Bond Wallis – The Conservative Party
Patrick Wright – Independent
Headingley & Hyde Park:
Brandon Ashford – Liberal Democrats
Nilesh Chohan – Green Party
Della Heptinstall – The Conservative Party
Jonathan David Pryor – Labour and Co-operative Party
Ryan Richards – Your Party
Andrew Rober Wilde – Reform UK
Horsforth:
Khadijah Akhtar – Green party
Emmie Bromley – Labour Party
Ivan Petrovich Brookes – Liberal Democrats
Chris Calvert – The Conservative Party
Catherine Frances Dobson – Social Democratic Party
Michael Meston – Reform UK
Hunslet & Riverside:
Ed Carlisle – Green Party
Roderic Parker – Liberal Democrats
Sarata Sawo – Labour and Co-operative Party
Ayesha Shamim – Reform UK
Paul Thomas – Social Democratic Party
Killingbeck & Seacroft:
David Stephen Dresser – Reform UK
Thomas Peter Foster – Social Democratic Party
Rosemary Gaskell – The Conservative Party
Nosheen Majid – Green Party
John Tudor – Labour Party
Ben Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats
Kippax & Methley:
Mary Elizabeth Harland – Labour Party
Thomas Leadley – Liberal Democrats
Connor Mulhall – The Conservative Party
Andy Phillips – Green Party
Chris Weightman – Reform UK
Kirkstall:
Hannah Louise Bithell – Labour Party
Dawn Julia Collins – The Conservative Party
Jacob Andrew Holmes – Reform UK
Joe Ingham – Green Party
Stuart Long – Independent
George Phillips – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Chris Read – Liberal Democrats
Little London & Woodhouse:
Kayleigh Brooks – Labour and Co-operative Party
Jonathan Paul Burkitt – The Conservative Party
TJ Diniz Mota – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Eden Hills – Green Party
Bradley Evan Holmes – Reform UK
George Sykes – Liberal Democrats
Middleton Park:
Samson Roberts Adeyemi – The Conservative Party
Wayne Alan Dixon – Social Democratic Party
Ciaran Lee Head – Green Party
Innocent Igiehon – Labour and Co-operative Party
James Kendall – Reform UK
Kristof Szecsi – Liberal Democrats
Moortown:
Laura Jane Fisher – Labour Party
Rachel Elizabeth Hartshorne – Green Party
Sajjad Raja – Reform UK
Sharon Margaret Slinger – Liberal Democrats
Rob Speed – The Conservative Party
Sarah Welbourne – Social Democratic Party
Morley North:
Pauline Barron – The Conservative Party
Mihai Marcelin Barticel – Liberal Democrats
Edward John Brown – Labour Party
Amber Conyers-Davies – Green Party
Jonathan Graves – Reform UK
Terry Grayshon – Morley Borough Independents
Dinah Rose Jones – Reform UK
Jonny Kelsey – Labour Party
Simon William Kimberley – Morley Borough Independents
Nigel Perry – Social Democratic Party
Kasim Rasool – Green Party
Louisa Mary Singh – The Conservative Party
James Trueman – Liberal Democrats
Morley South:
Matthew Ball – Green Party
John Barron – The Conservative Party
Adrian Blake – Labour and Co-operative Party
Michael Burnham – Reform UK
Michael James Fox – Liberal Democrats
Cordelia Frances Lynan – Social Democratic Party
Darren Mark Senior – Morley Borough Independents
Otley & Yeadon:
Mick Bradley – Green Party
Colin Andrew Campbell – Liberal Democrats
Simon Mark Dowling – Labour Party
Scott Michael Richmond – Reform UK
Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – The Conservative Party
Pudsey:
Arlan Jones – Green Party
Stephen McBarron – Labour Party
Richard James Robinson – Reform UK
Simon Anthony Seary – The Conservative Party
Jennifer Ann Wilson – Liberal Democrats
Rothwell:
Mark Daniels – Social Democratic Party
Lindon Dove – Reform UK
Stewart Golton – Liberal Democrats
Stewart Peter Harper – The Conservative Party
Archie Sykes – Labour Party
Mikey Sykes – Green Party
Roundhay:
Rachel Lynda Cohen – The Conservative Party
Najeeb Iqbal – Liberal Democrats
Kathleen Johnstone – Labour Party
Carl Clements Richman – Social Democratic Party
Steven Michael Robinson – Reform UK
Brannoc Stevenson – Green Party
Temple Newsam:
Noah Allerton – Liberal Democrats
Julia Almond – Labour and Co-operative Party
Joshua Benjamin Alston – Green Party
Keely Bannister – Green Party
Richard Barker – Reform UK
Tim Dowd – Labour and Co-operative Party
Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats
Kimberley Ruth Reid – Social Democratic Party
Maggie Taylor – The Conservative Party
Rajiv Kumar Thukral – Social Democratic Party
Kieran Richard Thomas White – Reform UK
Weetwood:
Simon Christopher Dixon – Green Party
Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats
Brijesh Virola – The Conservative Party
Rob Walker – Social Democratic Party
Izaak Wilson – Labour and Co-operative Party
Peter Young – Reform UK
Wetherby:
Stuard David Burdekin – Reform UK
Norma Harrington – The Conservative Party
Jonathan Jared Levy – Liberal Democrats
Fran Murphy – Green Party
Alex Riddell – Labour and Co-operative Party
Featured image via Wikimedia Commons.
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