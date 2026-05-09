The Tab

‘It’s just not sustainable:’ Leeds grad says she can’t afford to live in London despite working four jobs

Lauren Elcock, 31, is relocating to Manchester due to rising living costs in the capital

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A Leeds University graduate has made the decision to move out of London due to the rising cost of living, despite being born and raised in the city.

Lauren Elcock, 31, who uses she/they pronouns, grew up in Islington before moving away to study Theatre and Performance at the University of Leeds. However, she returned to her home city after graduating and began renting in London for the first time.

It was in 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, that they began to notice the rising costs of rent in the capital. At the time, she was paying £600 per month in rent at her house share in Islington, which rose to £700 after she relocated to another house in Hackney.

Today, in 2026, their rent totals £850 per month. And, since being made redundant from their job at a suicide prevention charity in 2025, they have begun to worry about how to cover the cost.

“Salaries aren’t going up at the same rate that rent is,” Lauren said. “It’s so stressful.”

Lauren’s flat in London costs £850 a month. Via SWNS

She now works four jobs, including pet sitting and a role on a gym reception desk, as well as claiming Universal Credit to cover rent and living costs. This brings in an income of around £1,500 a month on average, but they say that London’s high prices still force them to “budget a lot and restrict a lot of fun.”

“I couldn’t live like this forever, it would burn me out,” she added. “I’ve had to really scale back on my food shop, and make sure to only buy the cheapest brands. I’ve been eating less than I normally would, it’s a bit sad really.”

After rent, Lauren is left with just £250 a month to cover all other costs. This means that as well as cutting back on the essentials, she has had to change central aspects of her lifestyle: opting to cycle rather instead of using public transport, and meeting friends at their houses rather than spending money at the pub.

Facing London’s increasing unaffordability, she has now made the difficult decision to relocate over 200 miles to Manchester, where living costs are lower.

“I love London and it will always feel like home,” they said. “But it’s just not worth the money anymore.”

Via SWNS

Lauren has now secured a job as a Placement Officer for Manchester City Council, and is moving into a new house share that will cost her £500 a month including bills. This will save her £350 each month in rent alone.

“If this job was based in London I could have survived on the salary, as it’s the same salary as my previous full-time job in London,” they said.

“However, it would be literally that, mere survival, on a strict budget and without any luxuries. The salary will go much further in Manchester.

“I think the Renters Rights Act is good as it provides a safety net for people against being evicted, but I think there needs to be a cap on rent increases.”

The act, introduced in October last year, brings major changes in the UK’s private rental sector. These include the abolition of no-fault evictions and restrictions on how often landlords can increase their tenants’ rent.

However, there has been increasing calls to amend the act by adding a clause that would restrict how much landlords are allowed to raise rent. Campaigners have argued that this would prevent tenants like Lauren from being priced out of their properties by unfair rent hikes.

Featured image via SWNS.

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

My chances of getting a graduate job are slim, so I’ve decided to do a Master’s degree

Sport, socials, and status: What is Leeds Varsity really about?

Man jailed for raping Leeds University fresher in 1977, following DNA breakthrough

Latest

‘It’s just not sustainable:’ Leeds grad says she can’t afford to live in London despite working four jobs

Lucy Eason

Lauren Elcock, 31, is relocating to Manchester due to rising living costs in the capital

Review: Medea

Evie du Bois

“Stronger than lover’s love is lover’s hate. Incurable, in each, the wounds they make.”

HERE’S WHOSE ACTUALLY PLAYING AT OUR SUMMER BALL

Hannah Rambour

Was not expecting the return of Dr. Marcel (iykyk)

Should I Marry A Murderer: Fresh updates on where everyone featured in the series is now

Hayley Soen

Sandy McKellar is eligible for parole very, very soon

RAF Helicopter lands in Lancaster as part of three-day town show

Ben Baylis

The RAF touches down in Lancaster for three days for a free, expansive show

James Charles calls woman who lost job and asked for help ‘lazy’ and ‘entitled’ in TikTok rant

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He put her on blast in a two-minute video

coloured dots on phone screens

People only just notice these coloured dots on phone screens, and are scared by their meaning

Hayley Soen

They think it means something sinister

‘I can’t believe this’: TOWIE co-stars heartbreaking tributes after Jake Hall’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘He was one cool cat’

We finally know what that thing on top of trucks is for, and the answer makes so much sense

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I have been wondering

David shares what he *really* thinks of the edit Alissa got on MAFS, and if it was truthful

Hayley Soen

Finally, he’s got to have his say

Here are seven wild things we want on the new Lancaster Uni Management School café menu

Zoe Lavender

Free VKs for everyone with a 5pm lecture in the Management School

Listen up, live music lovers: Morecambe Music Festival 2026 lineup and venues announced

Charlotte Hutchinson

The organisers have confirmed the date and lineup for the event, as well as the 40 hosting venues across Morecambe

Scott reveals the one specific reason he’ll never speak to Gia again after MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

He’s standing on business

Barbie Ferreira talks aftermath of leaving Euphoria after viewers slam season three

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I miss Kat so much

Meet the Manchester women’s group making an impact in local communities

Jessica Owen

Looking for a new group of friends? Look no further

Gia had even more horrid things to say about Scott after MAFS ended and it’s so sad

Hayley Soen

I feel so bad for him

Cambridge exam board CANCELS an AS Level maths paper after questions leaked

Jessica Owen

Last week’s exam will no longer count towards students’ final grades

‘Does it happen? Yes’: Exotic dancer shares harsh reality of *that* Kitty scene in Euphoria

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s a seedy industry’

Family pays tribute to ‘kind, caring, and deeply loved’ mum killed in Bristol explosion

Shannon Downing

Joanne Shaw’s family said she leaves behind a ‘legacy of love, compassion, and strength’

Gia has spoken about all the lies she told on MAFS, and yet again took no accountability

Hayley Soen

Shock! She blamed other people