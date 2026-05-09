‘It’s just not sustainable:’ Leeds grad says she can’t afford to live in London despite working four jobs

7 hours ago

A Leeds University graduate has made the decision to move out of London due to the rising cost of living, despite being born and raised in the city.

Lauren Elcock, 31, who uses she/they pronouns, grew up in Islington before moving away to study Theatre and Performance at the University of Leeds. However, she returned to her home city after graduating and began renting in London for the first time.

It was in 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, that they began to notice the rising costs of rent in the capital. At the time, she was paying £600 per month in rent at her house share in Islington, which rose to £700 after she relocated to another house in Hackney.

Today, in 2026, their rent totals £850 per month. And, since being made redundant from their job at a suicide prevention charity in 2025, they have begun to worry about how to cover the cost.

“Salaries aren’t going up at the same rate that rent is,” Lauren said. “It’s so stressful.”

She now works four jobs, including pet sitting and a role on a gym reception desk, as well as claiming Universal Credit to cover rent and living costs. This brings in an income of around £1,500 a month on average, but they say that London’s high prices still force them to “budget a lot and restrict a lot of fun.”

“I couldn’t live like this forever, it would burn me out,” she added. “I’ve had to really scale back on my food shop, and make sure to only buy the cheapest brands. I’ve been eating less than I normally would, it’s a bit sad really.”

After rent, Lauren is left with just £250 a month to cover all other costs. This means that as well as cutting back on the essentials, she has had to change central aspects of her lifestyle: opting to cycle rather instead of using public transport, and meeting friends at their houses rather than spending money at the pub.

Facing London’s increasing unaffordability, she has now made the difficult decision to relocate over 200 miles to Manchester, where living costs are lower.

“I love London and it will always feel like home,” they said. “But it’s just not worth the money anymore.”

Lauren has now secured a job as a Placement Officer for Manchester City Council, and is moving into a new house share that will cost her £500 a month including bills. This will save her £350 each month in rent alone.

“If this job was based in London I could have survived on the salary, as it’s the same salary as my previous full-time job in London,” they said.

“However, it would be literally that, mere survival, on a strict budget and without any luxuries. The salary will go much further in Manchester.

“I think the Renters Rights Act is good as it provides a safety net for people against being evicted, but I think there needs to be a cap on rent increases.”

The act, introduced in October last year, brings major changes in the UK’s private rental sector. These include the abolition of no-fault evictions and restrictions on how often landlords can increase their tenants’ rent.

However, there has been increasing calls to amend the act by adding a clause that would restrict how much landlords are allowed to raise rent. Campaigners have argued that this would prevent tenants like Lauren from being priced out of their properties by unfair rent hikes.

Featured image via SWNS.