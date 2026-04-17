Year each I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 campmate was first in jungle, and where they finished

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I’m A Celeb South Africa has been so much better this series, mainly because it’s such a star-studded group of ex-campmates including Gemma Collins and Harry Redknapp, but when were they first in the jungle? Here’s the year they all went on I’m A Celeb the first time, and what place they finished in.

Seann Walsh

Comedian Seann Walsh was the most recent person to go on I’m A Celeb, doing the reality show in 2022 and coming in 4th place after leaving the camp on day 20.

Beverley Callard

After that is Beverley Callard, who was on I’m A Celeb during that year it was filmed in Wales because of the pandemic, finishing in 10th place in 2020.

Harry Redknapp

Then there’s a pretty big jump back to 2018, when football manager Harry Redknapp became the king of the jungle, winning the show during his stint.

Adam Thomas

Next up his Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, who finished in a pretty impressive third place when he went to the Australian camp in 2016.

Scarlett Moffatt

Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt won the show in the same year, 2016, becoming queen of the jungle despite not being very famous at the time.

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins was in the jungle in 2014 but famously left after just three days, meaning she came in 12th place. It was just long enough to get her paycheck, though. Clever.

Craig Charles

Craig Charles went in the jungle in 2014 too but was forced to leave the show on day four as his brother passed away from a sudden heart attack, meaning he technically came second last behind Gemma.

Jimmy Bullard

2014 was a popular year because Jimmy Bullard also went into the jungle then, but the Premier League footballer didn’t get very far, placing in 10th.

David Haye

David Haye came third when he went on I’m A Celeb all the way back in 2012, 14 whole years ago now. He’s a lot more controversial this time around.

Ashley Roberts

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts also went on the show in 2012 and did really well, coming in second place. There’s nothing not to like about her.

Mo Farah

There are a lot of people from 2012, because famous Olympian Mo Farah went in the jungle that year too and came in a very nice fifth place.

Sinitta

Sinitta is the oldest All Star this year, going on the show all the way back in 2011. She was the second to be eliminated though, coming in 11th place.

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Featured image credit: ITV