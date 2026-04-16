The Tab

Here’s when I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 was filmed and the reason it’s not live

It doesn’t feel right

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

I’m A Celeb South Africa is back on our screens for the 2026 series with an incredible line-up of All Stars who have been in the jungle before, but it just doesn’t feel right because the whole thing has been filmed in advance and isn’t live.

There’s no voting for who you want to eliminate, seeing Ant and Dec go into camp or watching the celebs walk along that bridge and emotionally reunite with their loved ones. So, when was the show recorded? And why isn’t it live?

Right, when was I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 filmed?

The show was filmed over six months ago now, in September 2025, at the Kruger National Park in South Africa, one of the largest game reserves in Africa.

Credit: ITV

This is why I’m A Celeb South Africa isn’t live

The decision to pre-record the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb will mainly be due to operational reasons. It takes a huge amount of time and effort to film, edit and get hour-long episodes out every single night, while also filming live. This requires a huge number of crew members who all have to work around the clock on extreme hours due to the time difference.

Pre-recording the series means they can take a lot more time with the production, having months to edit the episodes together rather than just a few hours, making it a lot easier to make and saving money.

The first I’m A Celeb South Africa series was filmed in July 2022 as a backup, just in case they weren’t able to go back to Australia due to covid restrictions, after the show was filmed in Wales for two years in a row.

“This is a brilliant reserve plan in case Covid restrictions come round again in the Autumn and the cast and crew can’t get Down Under, as has happened for the past two years,” a source told The Mirror. “There is no appetite to go back to Wales. It was great while it lasted but it’s just too dark and damp. Everyone’s had enough, including the viewers.”

However, they were able to go back to Australia as normal, so they ended up airing the All Stars series as an extra one in April and May 2023. “It’s slightly different from the show we do in Australia because they go head-to-head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner,” Ant previously explained.

It will never be the same as the Australian version, but it’s still entertaining. Mainly because of Gemma Collins.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The Boys

The tragic truth of Erin Moriarty’s appearance after vile bullying about ‘obsession’ with surgery

£60k to £500k: How much the I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 cast got paid the first time

Omg, two I’m A Celebrity All Stars contestants had a massive row and it got seriously heated

Latest

Here’s when I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 was filmed and the reason it’s not live

Ellissa Bain

It doesn’t feel right

Cardiff University mentioned in report about ‘excessive risk-taking’ in UK higher education

Mischa Denney-Richards

The university’s external borrowing made up 65.9 per cent of its total income in 2023-24

mafs australia 2026 couples retreat the cast there

Eight crucial moments from the MAFS retreat didn’t air, so here’s what drama you missed

Claudia Cox

Alissa and David argued?! Bec and Gia reconciled?!

Gia has broken down exactly what it was like to film MAFS Australia, and how much she was paid

Hayley Soen

Shock, she was scouted

‘Should be banned’: A heated debate has kicked off over The Mummy’s sickening Tube posters

Hebe Hancock

I wish I hadn’t seen it

Barry Keoghan on Lark Lane? A roundup of every sighting of The Beatles biopics cast so far

Mary Rossiter

Just in case you’re hoping to bump into Paul Mescal…

The Warwick Tab is looking for new editors, and we want YOU!

Esther Knowles

Applications close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 28th April

Josh

Model’s serious allegations about Katy Perry resurface after Ruby Rose’s sexual assault claims

Kieran Galpin

The model appeared in her Teenage Dream video

They’ve just gone official, so here’s Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s massive age gap

Ellissa Bain

I guess it’s serious then

Sneako punched in stream

Netflix manosphere doc influencer Sneako punched in the street during shocking stream video

Hayley Soen

‘He hit me… then he tried to pull me over’

Attention student journalists: The Birmingham Tab is recruiting brand new editors

Esther Knowles

Applications close at 11.59pm on Monday 27th April

Durham University rejects ‘anti-white discrimination’ claims over Asian access scheme

Josephine White

The new Asian Access scheme aims to support underrepresented groups in Durham

Netflix

My daughters were Sam Bateman’s child brides, but the Netflix doc only scratched the surface

Kieran Galpin

‘It was a devastation’

Here’s how you can finally get rid of those super annoying Instagram ‘activity bubbles’

Hebe Hancock

You can also stop yours from coming up too

Lancaster University alumna to take on the Manchester Marathon for charity

Amy Laird

Molly Armstrong is running this Sunday to raise money for the charity Mind

russell group unis grads who can't get jobs

Russell Group unis are meant to be the smartest in the UK, but these grads can’t get jobs

Claudia Cox

One Exeter Uni grad has sent out more than 500 applications

Tributes paid to UWE student Jamie Collins after his death

Ailsa Marshall

His former housemate, a 23-year-old man, has been charged with Jamie’s murder and has been remanded in custody

Expert reveals the horrifying truth behind Rue’s drug smuggling plot in Euphoria season three

Hebe Hancock

She’s Laurie’s ‘number one mule’

‘He was broke’: The messy ‘money troubles’ that forced Justin Bieber to sell all his music

Ellissa Bain

The singer has denied being in any ‘financial distress’

There was a lot of drama between Bec and Rachel at the MAFS retreat that we didn’t see

Hayley Soen

Producers had to ‘salvage’ what they could