The full remaining I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 schedule and when the show ends

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I’m A Celeb South Africa has been full of drama this series, and with not long left to go, here’s a look at the full remaining schedule – including what days and times it’s on TV and when the show ends.

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 schedule

There are five normal episodes of I’m A Celeb South Africa left to air, which are all on weeknights as the All Stars version doesn’t run on weekends.

Episode 10: Friday 17th April – 9pm to 10.05pm

Episode 11: Monday 20th April – 9pm to 10.15pm

Episode 12: Tuesday 21st April – 9pm to 10.05pm

Episode 13: Wednesday 22nd April – 9pm to 9pm to 10.05pm

Episode 14: Thursday 23rd April – 9pm to 10.20pm

Then it’s the final, which will be live in London

After that, the live final will air in two episodes on Friday 24th April, the first one from 7.30pm to 9pm and then another one from 10pm to 10.30pm.

For the first time ever, the I’m A Celeb South Africa final will be live in London and the public will be choosing the winner. They’re going to get the entire cast back for the live show, where there will be an audience, and Ant and Dec will be hosting.

The first episode will consist of live elements and pre-filmed scenes from South Africa, where each campmate took on one final trial that pushed them to their absolute limits. Then, the public will be given an hour to vote, before the winner will be announced in the 10pm show.

“It’s going to be here in the UK, live on the television. We’re going to get all the cast back, we’ll have the finalists in the studio. It’ll be a live vote like we do in Australia and the public will decide their legend,” Ant and Dec said. Exciting!

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Featured image credit: ITV