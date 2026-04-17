David Haye’s throuple drama resurfaces as he’s accused of sexism on I’m A Celebrity

He couldn’t use AI to ‘check if his comments were safe’

3 hours ago

If there’s one thing I’m A Celebrity reliably delivers, it’s drama, and this week, David Haye has stepped into that role.

The former boxer has sparked backlash after some pretty eyebrow-raising comments about women during I’m A Celebrity: All Stars, leaving people calling him out for sexism. To be honest, it’s not exactly coming out of nowhere.

During Tuesday night’s episode, David was chatting about his girlfriend Sian Osborne when things took a weird turn. He described her as a “lovely girl” but then said she had the personality of “a proper ugly bird”, which is already a lot.

He went on to explain what he called his “ugly duckling theory”, claiming that women who aren’t conventionally attractive have to develop better personalities to get noticed, while “most super pretty girls are just idiots”.

The camp wasn’t totally on board. Beverly Callard quickly challenged him, asking whether that meant attractive men have bad personalities too. David’s response? He “doesn’t really pay attention to guys”, which didn’t exactly help his case.

People at home were quick to react, with many branding the comments sexist and outdated. This isn’t David’s first time in the headlines for his views on relationships.

David and Sian have been together since 2020, but their relationship has often made headlines for not sticking to traditional monogamy. Over the years, the pair have been linked to a so-called “throuple” setup, where a third person joins the relationship.

At various points, both Una Healy and Helen Flanagan were rumoured to be involved, though both have denied ever actually being part of any throuple situation. Still, the speculation alone was enough to keep everyone very invested in whatever was going on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Haye (@davidhaye)

When you combine that history with his latest jungle comments, it’s not surprising people are raising eyebrows again. This week, David’s also been accused of making “nasty” remarks towards Adam Thomas, as well as facing criticism for allegedly “fat-shaming” Gemma Collins. It’s basically turning into a bit of a PR nightmare.

According to friends, though, there’s a slightly unexpected explanation for his latest controversy: apparently, he didn’t have access to AI.

Sources told The Sun that David has previously relied on artificial intelligence to check whether his public comments might offend people before posting or speaking. Without that “comfort blanket” in the jungle, insiders say he may have slipped up.

They’ve insisted there was “no malice” behind what he said, adding that his focus in camp has been more on the game and survival than trying to cause offence.

Still, intent aside, the reaction online suggests people aren’t exactly buying it. David Haye is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about (and divisive) figures of the series.

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Featured image credit: ITV