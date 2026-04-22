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Beverley Callard shares heartbreaking health update as she leaves I’m A Celeb jungle early

She left on last night’s show

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Beverley Callard has opened up about her early exit from I’m A Celebrity, revealing the moment things took a turn and why she had to leave the jungle sooner than planned.

The Corrie legend became emotional as she explained to campmates what had happened, saying: “I didn’t feel very well this morning, I had a bit of a funny turn and they said I can’t come back in and I’ve got to go home. I’m absolutely gutted. I wanted to prove that older women could do it.”

ITV

The series itself was filmed last year in Kruger National Park, but after returning home, Beverley received a diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer. She has since undergone surgery, which successfully removed the cancer.

Reflecting on her time in the jungle, she said: “I’ve had the experience of a lifetime. The people were amazing. They were the best bunch ever. Yes, we were hungry and we were dirty but it was wonderful.

“We were all crying [when I had to leave], which really flattered me, although I didn’t want them to be upset.”

She later reassured fans that a recent operation to remove cancer from a lymph node had gone well. In a video update, she shared: “I’ve been resting constantly. Hopefully, I’ll keep feeling well and get better. But I’m good – I’m good.”

Speaking further about the moment she had to leave, Beverley explained that she had briefly lost consciousness during filming.

“Of course, I didn’t know then that I had cancer, but I just knew that it was the last couple of days there that I hadn’t felt very well,” she said.

“I went into the Bush Telegraph and apparently I lost consciousness for a little while. I just wasn’t feeling myself. They took me to a medical hut, and they were amazing, they really looked after me and they said, ‘You can’t go back’.

“I said, ‘Don’t send me home, I’m sure I’ll be fine’. I’ve jumped out of a plane, I’ve hung off a cliff, and I did want to succeed and make it through to the end. But that was the start of everything, really. So it’s made me really emotional. But I will beat this. I will beat it.”

In a caption alongside the video, she added: “I wanted to prove that age is just a number and I feel so proud of what I achieved. Just got to get through this real life trial now.”

Her update has been met with an outpouring of support, as fans continue to rally around her during recovery.

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Featured image credit: ITV

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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