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I’m A Celeb’s Sinitta breaks silence on chaotic final and reveals why she left the stage

There was loads we didn’t see

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Months after leaving the South African jungle behind, the I’m A Celebrity All Stars cast finally reunited for a live final, and it went about as calmly as you’d expect. Which is to say, not at all.

The night was supposed to be a tidy wrap-up, with Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas crowned winner. Instead, it quickly descended into shouting across the studio, awkward host interventions, and at one point, Sinitta straight-up walking off stage.

ITV

Now, she’s explained what actually tipped things over the edge, and according to her, it all spiralled because one person pushed things too far.

Sinitta has said David Haye became “over the top” during the live show as he tried to shut down claims about his behaviour in camp. Haye, who’d already faced backlash earlier in the series over comments and alleged clashes with other campmates, appeared determined to clear his name once and for all.

But in doing so, she thinks he ended up doing the opposite.

Posting after the final aired, Sinitta said the whole situation became chaotic because too many people were trying to talk at once, and too loudly.

She explained that while Haye was clearly trying to defend himself, the way he went about it crossed a line. In her words, his need to be heard meant talking over others and dominating the conversation, which only added fuel to the fire.

At one point, Haye shouted from the audience at Adam Thomas, questioning whether he really deserved to win after his own heated moments in camp. Adam fired back, the tension ramped up, and hosts Ant and Dec had to step in to regain control. It didn’t really work.

ITV

As arguments about past rows, including Jimmy Bullard’s clash with Adam kept resurfacing, things became so tense that Sinitta ended up walking off altogether.

Despite calling out Haye’s behaviour on the night, Sinitta also made it clear she doesn’t think the situation is as black-and-white as it’s been made out to be.

She insisted she didn’t personally witness bullying in camp, adding that her overall experience was positive and that she still has love for the group. According to her, what viewers saw as hostility often started as “banter” that escalated too far on both sides.

She also pointed out that Adam wasn’t entirely blameless, suggesting there were moments where he may have provoked situations away from the cameras, even if he later apologised.

In the end, Sinitta’s take is basically: Everyone contributed to the chaos, but the live final blew up because no one could step back and let things settle.

Judging by the fact that people were reportedly asked to leave the stage altogether, it’s safe to say this wasn’t your average reality TV reunion.

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Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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