Woman who played D4vd’s girlfriend speaks out, branding him ‘monster’ after murder charges

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Actress Cassidy Clarke, who once played D4vd’s girlfriend in the Here With Me music video, has spoken out after his arrest and charges for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas.

After months and months of investigation, D4vd was arrested and charged last week for Celeste’s murder. Proceedings are still ongoing, but at a preliminary hearing this week, the judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to move to trial.

Amidst all that, and after noticing people claim she looks just like Celeste, Cassidy posted a lengthy TikTok video about her experiences with D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke.

Back in 2022, when D4vd was 17, 18-year-old Cassidy played his girlfriend in his Here With Me music video. His family was present for the 12-hour shoot because he was a minor at the time. Specifically, she recalled meeting D4vd’s younger sister, “who is probably now around the same age as Celeste would be.”

Cassidy claimed that she and D4vd “didn’t really get along”, largely on account of her being “really outgoing” and constantly “bickering” with him. They just “didn’t click”, she said.

@funfilipinogirl I do not associate with David Burke. Justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family ♬ original sound – Cassidy Clarke

She decided to make the video after an increase in direct messages, stating once and for all that “I do not associate with D4vd by any means.”

“I did it for a job, I did it for a check, I didn’t know who D4vd was, I don’t follow him on Instagram anymore. I’m going to remove him as a follower, and I think that he deserves even more than what’s happening to him right now. He’s a monster,” she said.

“And I do not associate with him by any means. I’m not making this video to make this about me. I’m making this video to put an end to my association with D4vd.”

Concluding her video, she wished for “justice” for Celeste and her family.

Meanwhile, D4vd and his legal team have maintained his innocence.

D4vd’s Here With Me video that Cassidy took part in

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Featured image credit: D4vd/YouTube and Cassidy Clarke/TikTok