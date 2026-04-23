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D4vd’s isolated prison life, as he awaits trial on murder charges under strict conditions

He’s been placed in a segregated unit

Hebe Hancock | News
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D4vd is currently being held in strict isolation as he awaits trial, after being charged in connection with the alleged murder and abuse of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The 21-year-old artist, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was transferred late Monday night to a Los Angeles jail following his arraignment. At that hearing, he entered a plea of not guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree murder and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

LA County District Attorney’s Office

TMZ reports that because of the high-profile nature of the case, jail officials have classified him as a “noteworthy” inmate. As a result, he has been placed in a segregated unit, away from the general prison population, where he is being held alone.

Prosecutors claim Burke fatally attacked the teenager with a sharp object after she allegedly threatened to reveal their relationship. Authorities argue that such a disclosure could have caused significant damage to his career and potentially exposed him to further criminal investigation.

The charges against him include first-degree murder with special circumstances. These allegations suggest planning and intent, with prosecutors citing factors such as lying in wait, financial motive, and the killing of a potential witness.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

Since arriving at the facility, his day-to-day life has been tightly controlled. He is housed in a single cell and only leaves under escort. Showers are permitted every other day, and those same days are the only times he is allowed to make phone calls.

His time outside the cell is extremely limited. He is granted just three hours of recreation per week, during which he is kept separate from other inmates and has no direct interaction with them. Access to basic comforts is also restricted; he reportedly has no television, cannot receive visitors, and currently has no funds available in his prison account.

For now, he remains in custody under these conditions as the case against him continues to unfold.

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Featured image credit: Canva, LA County District Attorney’s Office

More on: crime D4vd News
Hebe Hancock | News
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