The Tab

Grim new details revealed as Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death is finally confirmed

The autopsy has been released

Hebe Hancock | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Authorities have now confirmed how 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez died, more than a year after her body was discovered.

The official ruling states she died from “multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s),” according to the medical examiner’s findings, which have only just been made public.

LA County District Attorney’s Office

Dr. Odey Ukpo, Chief Medical Examiner, said the delay in releasing the information had been difficult for those closest to Celeste. In a statement, he acknowledged the pain of her family, saying it was unimaginable they had to wait so long for answers. He added that making these details public is important not just for transparency, but to help communities better understand and respond to violent crime.

The report had been sealed for months and was only disclosed shortly after the arrest of 21-year-old David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, who has been charged in connection with her death.

Ukpo also emphasised that sharing findings like these plays a wider role beyond this case. He said access to such information can support accountability, encourage preventative action, and help reduce fear by keeping the public informed.

Celeste’s body was found in September last year in a towed Tesla linked to Burke. Police were called to a Hollywood impound lot after reports of a strong smell coming from a vehicle. The discovery came just one day after what would have been her 15th birthday.

LA County District Attorney’s Office

Burke is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could receive a life sentence or the death penalty. Prosecutors have also charged him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Following his arrest, Burke’s legal team denied the allegations. In a statement, his attorneys said the evidence would ultimately show he was not responsible for Celeste’s death.

Additional reports claim the autopsy noted injuries to Celeste’s hand, including the loss of two fingers where she reportedly had a tattoo bearing the name “David”.

In the wake of the charges, Celeste’s family has shared a new photo of her, as the case continues to unfold.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: LA County District Attorney’s Office, Instagram

More on: crime D4vd News
Hebe Hancock | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Celeste

Celeste’s family share heartbreaking message as D4vd faces possible death penalty for her murder

All the new information we’ve learned since singer D4vd was charged with Celeste’s murder

Chilling resurfaced D4vd TikTok video aligns with timeline as he faces murder charges

Latest

What will happen to the Nottingham college that closed over student loan abuse accusations?

Olivia Kemp

Billboards outside the building drop clue about its future

People can’t work out the answer to this stupid London Bridge riddle but it’s so simple

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be kicking yourself

protesters from several london unis russell group unis student protesters

Russell Group unis accused of paying an intelligence firm to ‘spy’ on student protesters

Claudia Cox

Bristol Uni reportedly spent £8,700 on alerts about protests

Netflix has wild true crime coming about woman who went undercover to expose her murderer partner

Hayley Soen

Should I Marry A Murderer? is out next week

People can’t believe what goes down at Cassie and Nate’s wedding in Euphoria episode three

Hebe Hancock

It’s going to be absolute chaos

Former University of Manchester student quit £130k banking job to launch £2m shoe business

Alisa Pasha

Katie Owen said she now earns about half her previous salary

We’re so back: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced some major changes and players are hyped

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Xbox is coming for the competition

Here are eight things you need to do before graduating from King’s College London

Kari Yip

Are you even studying at King’s if you’ve never been to the Great Hall?

A trauma therapist talks about Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

I’m a trauma therapist, this is everything I’d say to MAFS Australia’s Gia in a session

Hayley Soen

This is way better advice than the experts have given

Arms companies invited to sit on Glasgow University advisory committee

Robyn Gargan

21 UK universities welcomed arms companies onto their committees

Here’s what that viral ‘hallelujah’ trend means on TikTok because I can’t escape it

Ellissa Bain

It’s so wholesome

D4vd’s isolated prison life, as he awaits trial on murder charges under strict conditions

Hebe Hancock

He’s been placed in a segregated unit

mafs australia 2026 joel dating another bride maybe

MAFS Aus’s Joel is rumoured to be dating a controversial 2026 bride and nobody foresaw this

Claudia Cox

They’re flirting on main now

‘In 2026?’: The Devil Wears Prada 2 called out for ‘racism’ after new film clip releases

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

One character’s name sounds like a slur

The full wild story of how MAFS’ Gia ended up at the Playboy Mansion every weekend

Ellissa Bain

Her bikini pics had to be approved by Hugh Hefner

Grim new details revealed as Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death is finally confirmed

Hebe Hancock

The autopsy has been released

Cambridge University staff on strike for pay supplement amid high living costs

Nina Stockdale

‘I’ve heard of colleagues going to food banks’

‘He flipped’: Sam dissects MAFS feedback week fight with Chris and more that happened off-camera

Hayley Soen

‘I lay in my room for days, incredibly anxious’

Messy leaked texts between Gia and Scott reveal the real reason they quit MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

She had to beg him to leave with her after feedback week

Nottingham University accused of paying security firm to ‘spy’ on pro-Palestine students

Ellamaria Viscomi

12 British universities paid over £440k to monitor students’ social media posts