Grim new details revealed as Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death is finally confirmed

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Authorities have now confirmed how 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez died, more than a year after her body was discovered.

The official ruling states she died from “multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s),” according to the medical examiner’s findings, which have only just been made public.

Dr. Odey Ukpo, Chief Medical Examiner, said the delay in releasing the information had been difficult for those closest to Celeste. In a statement, he acknowledged the pain of her family, saying it was unimaginable they had to wait so long for answers. He added that making these details public is important not just for transparency, but to help communities better understand and respond to violent crime.

The report had been sealed for months and was only disclosed shortly after the arrest of 21-year-old David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, who has been charged in connection with her death.

Ukpo also emphasised that sharing findings like these plays a wider role beyond this case. He said access to such information can support accountability, encourage preventative action, and help reduce fear by keeping the public informed.

Celeste’s body was found in September last year in a towed Tesla linked to Burke. Police were called to a Hollywood impound lot after reports of a strong smell coming from a vehicle. The discovery came just one day after what would have been her 15th birthday.

Burke is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could receive a life sentence or the death penalty. Prosecutors have also charged him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Following his arrest, Burke’s legal team denied the allegations. In a statement, his attorneys said the evidence would ultimately show he was not responsible for Celeste’s death.

Additional reports claim the autopsy noted injuries to Celeste’s hand, including the loss of two fingers where she reportedly had a tattoo bearing the name “David”.

In the wake of the charges, Celeste’s family has shared a new photo of her, as the case continues to unfold.

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Featured image credit: LA County District Attorney’s Office, Instagram