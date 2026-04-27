The Tab
mafs australia 2026 gia phone group chats

Woah, MAFS Australia producers told off the 2026 cast for breaking rules on group chats?!

Gia claims she was instructed to quit the chats

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Group chats have been integral to the drama of MAFS Australia 2026. Bec, Brook and Gia were rude about Alissa on a WhatsApp group ahead of the second dinner party, then never stopped arguing about it. But apparently, this was even more scandalous than we’d thought, as MAFS Australia cast members broke rules by having group chats in the first place.

In a lengthy TikTok video, Gia explained: “You’re not allowed to have group chats. When they [the producers] found out we had group chats, they literally sat us all down and were like, ‘Remove yourself from the group chats.’ Obviously, like, you’re still gonna do it here and there, but we had to do that.”

This rule may sound dramatic, but it does make sense. On MAFS and many other reality TV dating shows, participants are discouraged from talking to each other off-camera, in case something juicy happens and we all miss it. For example, Love Island couples aren’t allowed to eat meals together.

mafs australia 2026 gia phone dinner party group chat texts

Gia was able to whip out her phone at the third dinner party (but this doesn’t seem to have been the norm)
Image via Channel 4

Gia outlined the other strict rules for the MAFS Australia cast’s phones. It sounds as if the 2026 cohort could use their phones during the time of the experiment, but not while they were being filmed.

She continued: “The reason they take your phones as well is because they don’t want you filming content, or taking photos of people, or videos, or anything like that.  You’re not allowed. And they don’t want you calling people and telling them, ‘Hey, this is what happened!’ And you did sign an NDA. Obviously, you can call your family when you’re not filming and tell them what’s going on, but you’re not supposed to.

“The minute they come in to film you, your phone is gone and you don’t get it back ’til filming is done.” Gia claimed that when she filmed some dinner party episodes, she would be without her phone from 10am to 6am the next day, “which was very frustrating, obviously, because I have a daughter”.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

mafs australia 2026 rachel sad girl edit

Rachel reckons she got the ‘sad girl edit’, and this changes how I watch MAFS Australia

mafs australia 2026 gia scott

MAFS Australia’s Gia spills on missing context of why her marriage to Scott suddenly soured

Steven just dished *everything* about his s*x life with Rachel during MAFS and he got explicit

Latest

Horrifying details of ‘evidence’ in D4vd case revealed, and it’s more than just his phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s over 40 terabytes of it

Lily Phillips shares the one boundary her new boyfriend has for her x-rated stunts

Hayley Soen

Sam has said there’s one thing she’s not allowed to do

You can change iPhone alarm and ringer volumes separately, and people are losing their minds

Ellissa Bain

This is actually life-changing

euphoria season three jules mummification cling film scene

Why Jules actually does cling film ‘mummification’ in Euphoria, according to a BDSM expert

Claudia Cox

‘The best way to relax is having every responsibility taken from you’

Here’s what that brutal Euphoria episode ending means for Cassie, and it’s really not good

Hebe Hancock

It’s utterly bleak

police Bonnie Blue

Former officer now ‘police Bonnie Blue’ shares x-rated OnlyFans content her old work hates most

Hayley Soen

She claims a sergeant was sent to her house to get her to stop

Here are the toys inside the new Stranger Things McDonald’s Happy Meals, with 12 to collect

Ellissa Bain

You’re going to want them all

These unseen I’m A Celeb finale moments are way messier than anything that actually aired

Hebe Hancock

Adam Thomas reportedly tore up his crown

Scott and Gia got a matching tattoo during MAFS Australia 2026

Ouch, Scott has covered the matching tattoo he got with Gia during MAFS with huge new one

Hayley Soen

‘Sometimes we all make mistakes’

Booked up and Burnt out: Bristol’s seat shortage crisis

Alice Morcom

The annual exam season crash-out.

Michael Jackson

There’s been an update on Michael Jackson’s chimp Bubbles, and now I’m bawling

Kieran Galpin

The Michael biopic had Bubbles in CGI form

Klaudia Glam’s family share heartfelt tribute as influencer passes away after Soho car crash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s been living hell’

The purpose of that space in the middle of scissors is baffling people, so here’s what it’s for

Ellissa Bain

Every day is a school day

Second Marriage at First Sight

Three brides lined up for MAFS spin-off Second Marriage at First Sight and it’s shaping up well

Hayley Soen

It’s going to be so good

Rating York’s best club nights: Is this your sign to go clubbing?

Faye Robinson

Here’s the honest review we all need

mafs australia 2026 stella filip mel schilling

Mel Schilling was ‘instrumental’ to Filip and Stella’s relationship on MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

‘She in the moment gave us guidance and hard truths and compassion’

This new disturbing Euphoria scene is making Cassie’s vile fetish OnlyFans account look tame

Hebe Hancock

‘They’ve officially gone too far’

D4vd

Woman who played D4vd’s girlfriend speaks out, branding him ‘monster’ after murder charges

Kieran Galpin

‘We didn’t really get along’

Alissa drops full transcript of grovelling texts Brook sent her after MAFS Australia wrapped

Hayley Soen

She attempted an apology, surrounded by lousy excuses

mafs australia 2026 gia phone group chats

Woah, MAFS Australia producers told off the 2026 cast for breaking rules on group chats?!

Claudia Cox

Gia claims she was instructed to quit the chats