Steven just dished *everything* about his s*x life with Rachel during MAFS and he got explicit

2 hours ago

Despite saying on the show that he’s fed up of people talking about his intimacy with his wife, Steven has dished all about his private life with MAFS Australia bride, Rachel. Ok then.

Rachel and Steven’s intimacy has been a hot topic among the group. Much to their dislike. They struggled with the intimacy side of things, and when they had a breakthrough before the retreat, this turned into “finger bang” scandal. Their relationship was spoken about in a pretty vulgar way, and the couple hated that they’d been reduced to this. The drama then continued, and continued.

At the most recent dinner party, the same topic came up again. “I feel like mine and Rachel’s s*x life has been in the spotlight for way too bloody long,” Steven declared.

“We’ve had our troubles and we’re getting closer intimately. However, now it’s got to the point where I get close to Rachel or Rachel gets close to me, and we’ve got this thought in the back of our minds.

“It’s getting to the point of, are we doing this because we want to and it’s a passionate moment? Or because we’re being told to, as there’s pressure on it? There’s so much pressure. Like, ‘Can you two have s*x already, can you two have s*x already’.”

He said he and Rachel had “heard you loud and clear” and told the group “when the moment comes” they would know.

Steven literally shared all about going ‘the whole way’ with Rachel during MAFS

Now, despite saying he’s fed up of people talking about his intimate life… Steven has spoken about his intimate life.

Speaking to Chattr, he said: “Did we get there in the end? Of course we did! We made it the whole way. A home run – me trying to figure out my bases in the experiment, and what the bases were.”

He added: “Of course, we [have a physical spark]. I mean, you can’t do that for three months and fake it. We had our challenges, and it was moments you can see on screen that we’re having time, you know, bad times and all that. But by the end, you can’t fake that sort of stuff.”

I mean, he said we’d know about it!

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