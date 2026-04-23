‘He flipped’: Sam dissects MAFS feedback week fight with Chris and more that happened off-camera

5 hours ago

This week has been feedback week for the MAFS Australia 2026 participants, and it saw the first major fight between couple Sam and Chris. The pair argued about how Chris had told the experts a plan for his “ideal” future with Sam, without chatting to Sam about it beforehand.

As the couple sat down during the feedback task, these comments were brought up again. Sam said he would like to have had more say in their future, and didn’t feel as though he was being taken into consideration very much. Chris’ so-called “plan” was very much focussed around his life on the farm. He said that he has a baby on the way, so doesn’t have time for arguments about this.

Since the moment, Sam has spoken about what happened in an interview with TV Week. He said the way it spiralled into an argument was a real “red flag” for him.

“Chris flipped on me,” he said. “Chris and I hadn’t really discussed how things would look after the experiment. But he had basically told people where I would be living. Everything had been decided for me!

“I thought during feedback week we could come to each other with feedback and not feel like we’re going to be shut down or have each other’s heads bitten off. Chris said, ‘I feel like you’ve shut me down heaps.’ I apologised and said, ‘That is not how I want to show up in a relationship, I’m really sorry. Do you have any examples?’ He didn’t have any.

“I thought, ‘Oh, you gaslighter, you were just going to twist that to make me look bad.’ I just lay in my room for days with my pillow across my chest, incredibly anxious.”

In a further interview, Sam called the fight “frustrating” and said more happened off-camera between them, too. “It’s pretty frustrating to watch it again. I just feel like I came to Chris with what I thought was a really small issue,” he told Today.

He added: “There’s one more conversation by the pool that doesn’t get shown where I try again. It’s met with the same defensiveness. So it’s just an uphill battle for me.”