The full wild story of how MAFS’ Gia ended up at the Playboy Mansion every weekend

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MAFS Australia’s Gia has done a whole storytime on TikTok explaining how she ended up becoming a regular at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion and it’s wild.

It all started back in 2009 when Gia was 18 or 19. She used to compete in bikini modelling pagents at the time, “promo girl sort of sh*t,” and did photoshoots. She had a pretty big Facebook following at the time, because it was all Facebook back then and Instagram wasn’t a thing, and a very renowned plastic surgeon from LA messaged her.

“He reached out to me and was like, ‘Oh, if you ever wanted to do a beauty pageant, I’m judging the Hawaiian Tropic beauty pageant in Las Vegas in three weeks. You should totally come’. And I’m like, well, I’m broke. I can’t do that. He’s like, ‘Fly here, you can stay in my guest house’,” she recalled on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

Gia agreed and he picked her up from the airport, and she stayed in his guest house. They flew to Vegas to do the pageant, which she didn’t place in, but she wanted to stay in America because she had bought a one-way ticket. The surgeon suggested that she go to a party every that was held every Saturday at Eddie Murphy’s old house in the Hills, where there were loads of hot girls and models.

“I met this girl called Heather who was from South Dakota [at the party] and she was in Playboy. She was a cyber girl, she did the website, she did the magazine and I was like ‘She is iconic. I’m obsessed with her’. She just moved from South Dakota, had nothing either, had nowhere to go, and this guy was like ‘Hey I’ve just finished renovating these Beverly Hills apartments’,” she recalled.

He let them stay in one of the apartments because he wasn’t going to rent them out yet, and that’s when Heather revealed that she went to the Playboy Mansion every Sunday “for fun in the sun”.

To go there too, Gia had to send her bikini photos to Hugh Hefner’s assistant Mary, who showed Hef, and he agreed that she could come to the Sunday parties too. “I was gagged cause I’m like this is a dream come true. So basically, I went to the Playboy mansion. He ended up putting me on the permanent guest list. I went every Sunday for quite a few months,” she said.

So, what went down at the Playboy mansion? Well, Gia said she’d get there at around 2pm and sit by the pool, have cocktails, food and swim in the pool. Then there would be a buffet. “There are probably like 20 girls there and maybe 10 of his older gentleman friends,” she explained.

After that, she’d go inside and watch a movie with Hefner. “You watch a black-and-white movie. It’s usually Casablanca or something from the 50s that you don’t like, but you’re still like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever, I’m part of history’,” she said. And that went on every week for a few months before Gia went back to Australia. Wow.

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