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Messy leaked texts between Gia and Scott reveal the real reason they quit MAFS Australia

She had to beg him to leave with her after feedback week

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia’s Gia and Scott dramatically walked out of the experiment during feedback week, and the real reason they quit has been revealed in unseen footage and texts between the couple.

Feedback week started terribly for Gia as she refused to go on a date with Danny. Things then went from bad to worse as they got an anonymous letter from Stella and Flip, which said Gia should stop creating drama in group chats, go celibate and focus on their relationship. Ouch.

Scott was open to discussing the letter but Gia wasn’t having any of it, and the pair were seen leaving the apartment with their suitcases in their hands. So, why did they leave? Well, in unseen diary cam footage obtained by New Day, the pair claimed they had to leave the experiment to protect their mental health.

While packing her bags, Gia said: “We’re leaving the experiment early. We have a week to go, but we can’t do it anymore. We’re struggling, so we are packing all our stuff, and we’re going to tell them that we’re leaving this morning.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Scott then added: “It’s just too much freakin’ pressure. Mental health. Yeah, we just don’t need to be here anymore.” Gia added: “I can’t do it anymore, to be honest. I’ve been breaking down; it’s been too much. We’ve been here so long, and the pressure is starting to ruin our relationship because they’re pushing us so hard.”

Screenshots of leaked texts between the pair show Gia telling him how bad her mental health was, but Scott didn’t want to leave at first and she practically had to beg him to quit the experiment with her.

“Babe please come back out I don’t want it like this please xx,” Scott said. “I want us to get through this together please.” Gia replied: “The fact that you can see me [hidden word] in the bathroom this morning because of the anxiety of being here and still imply you’re not sure if you’re going to leave with me shows me a lot Scott.”

The message continued: “I am having recurring panic attacks I’m mentally drained physically exhausted and a shell of the person I was. I wish you cared more about me and wanted to protect me and leave with me without me having to beg. If we came here for love and we found it why are you not leaving with me.”

Scott insisted that he “does care” and “did come here for love”. “I just wanted you to understand that what we are doing isn’t hard now. If you want to go then we don’t do this thing today. Please just come out so I can hug you please,” he said.

“How many more times do I need to tell you I CAN’T,” Gia replied. “Is me breaking down with panic attacks not enough for you?!” In another text, Gia added: “It isn’t hard for YOU it is for me! As my partner who agreed with me last night all this shows is that you’ve been manipulated or you never cared about me only the show.”

But this isn’t actually the end for Gia and Scott, and they’re set to return to the experiment with more drama. I’m seated.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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