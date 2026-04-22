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mafs australia 2026 bec danny on the retreat

Hate to break it to you, but MAFS Australia’s Danny behaved totally differently off-camera

He told producers he could find a ‘better bird’ in a supermarket

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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So far, Danny has gone against the grain of men on MAFS and seemed somewhat sound. He hasn’t screamed during a dinner party, or been overly misogynist, or punched a hole in a wall! What a gentleman! But Danny’s behaviour off-camera was very different to what we’ve seen on MAFS Australia. Sorry.

He was nastier about Bec in deleted scenes

In one episode of MAFS: After the Dinner Party that’s aired in Australia (but not the UK), participants were shown a montage of Danny’s deleted scenes. On numerous occasions throughout the experiment, Danny said harsher things about Bec than made the edit.

In a talking head interview, Danny told a crew member: “You’re telling me that’s the best you could bring me? You ought to be ashamed of yourself, MAFS dude. I can f**king walk into Coles and get a better bird than that. F**k me.”

By the way, Coles is a huge chain of supermarkets in Australia.

Danny continued: “I gave up my life, and I could roll up to Coles right now, aisle four, and there’s a bird in there — she’ll be better than Bec. Can’t be no worse, it’s impossible … To the execs watching this, you’re f**king sh*t at your job. Bring me better women.”

Charming.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danny Hewitt (@dannyhewittt)

In a different clip, Danny told the cameras: “The future without Bec would be bright. Do you know what I mean? After this there’s gonna be women queuing up for me. Won’t be able to walk down the street, they’ll be throwing their pantyhose at me.”

Hm, I beg to differ.

Since this footage resurfaced, Danny has apologised for the expletive-filled comments. He posted an apology video on his Instagram. Danny said: “I just wanted to jump on here and apologise for all the comments I made on the Stan After the Dinner Party show – horrendous. I’m so ashamed of myself.

“I do have a very dry sense of humour,” he explained, “and sometimes it can come across wrong, especially on TV.”

He once attempted to take art from the wall?!

The MAFS Australia 2026 cast were rather fond of a night out. Juliette and Joel went on a pub crawl, and one excursion to Icebergs in Bondi caused endless drama. Apparently, Danny stayed out late “countless times”.

After one wild night out, Danny was allegedly so out of it that he mistakenly took artwork off the walls at the One Global Resorts (where the cast live during the show). Staff reportedly had to search through CCTV footage to figure out why the artwork had moved. A source told the Daily Mail Australia: “He was completely off his head. It was chaos.”

Apparently, he was the ‘rudest’ cast member

mafs Bec and Danny arguing with Juliette instead of each other, for a change

Bec and Danny arguing with Juliette instead of each other, for a change
(Image via Channel 4)

So, Laura Byrne is a host of the Australian show MAFS: After the Dinner Party. She’s interviewed pretty much the whole 2026 cast. Apparently, Danny was particularly tricky to work with. Laura felt Danny “was the only one that instantly got into the defence mode”, even if she wasn’t asking “abrasive” questions.

Laura told New Idea “he was very hard to speak to because he constantly speaks over the top of you… he continuously spoke over the top of us, and it was incredibly rude.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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