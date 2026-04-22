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Adam and Jimmy’s I’m A Celeb row was so much worse and this explosive comment was cut

There was more than what we saw on screen

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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It turns out Adam and Jimmy’s I’m A Celeb South Africa feud was actually so much worse than what we saw in the episode, and some vicious comments were edited out.

Things kicked off between them in last night’s episode after the campmates were all put in pairs to take part in trials, with the losing two being kicked out the jungle. However, Jimmy literally refused to take part, sabotaging the entire thing for both of them before saying “I’m a celebrity get me out of here” for no reason just because he wanted to go home.

Adam was absolutely furious. “Are you joking me bro? Jim c’mon man. Jim don’t do this bro. Come on. Is that how we are going out?” he said. Things then escalated as he started shotuing: “You f***ing taking the piss? I am in there getting covered in f***ing ants.” He then called Jimmy a “pri*k” and said: “I have done all that for him… If you wanted to go, f***ing go. Don’t take me with you.”

Credit: ITV

Nobody expected Adam to kick off like that, but apparently, it was even worse than what we saw. A source told The Sun that Adam called Jimmy the c-word and loads of other names, and it got really nasty.

“Adam totally lost it. He started screaming at Jimmy, calling him a c**t and every other name under the sun. It was a shocking turn of events to see Adam and Jimmy’s friendship blow up like that. But actually, what you saw on screen was far from the worst of it,” they said.

A spokesperson for ITV insisted they showed an “accurate and fair representation” of the events. Now, Jimmy is reportedly refusing to go to the live final on Friday and is set to lose some of his pay as a result.

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Featured image credit: ITV 

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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