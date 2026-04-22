The Tab

Calling future journalists: Applications are open for The Manchester Tab’s editorial team

The deadline for applications is 11:59pm on Friday 1st May

Jessica Owen | News
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The Manchester Tab is now recruiting for our 2026/27 editorial team. From breaking news stories, fun features and our campus voxpops, there are lots of things we cover.

Applications from all students are welcome regardless of previous experience, year or degree, but you do have to attend a university in Manchester.

The deadline for applications is 11:59pm on Friday 1st May, with successful applicants to be informed the following week.

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

You don’t need to have written for The Manchester Tab before, but, as these are editorial roles, some journalistic experience would certainly help. You’ll receive training from experienced editors to get you up and running.

Most of all, we are looking for somebody who is enthusiastic about all things Manchester. We want someone with who knows the city like the back of their hand, thrives off getting that scoop and a real passion for journalism.

Editor-in-Chief

As Editor in Chief, you’ll have responsibility in overseeing and running the entire team, leading the direction of coverage, writing your own articles across news, features and experience pieces whilst also commissioning and editing articles from writers.

You’ll also communicate with The Tab HQ, who are there to offer support and assist you with their invaluable journalistic experience.

You’ll lead the team running huge competitions, editing takes and long form opinion pieces and also breaking our biggest scoops, including coverage on the University of Manchester vice-chancellor paying under £2,000 rent for university-owned flat, or the closure of Squirrels for good. 

Features Editor

As Features Editor you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most fun and ridiculous feature pieces.

You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from opinions and nightlife to fashion and food. There’s a lot of room to be creative in this role and we want someone who is witty, opinionated and knows what’s relevant to students.

You will be working on pieces that cover current opinions, fun guides and witty commentary on campus life, you will also oversee the quizzes, opinion pieces, guides and other fun stories that we write. Rating outfits on campus, or arguing which nightclub is better – as Features Editor you’ll have a keen interest in everything relevant and relatable to Manchester students.

You will also support the Editors-in-Chief in editing and writing articles each week, coming up with pitches and article commissions and supporting writers.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

TikTok Editor

We are looking for someone to take over The Liverpool Tab’s TikTok account and grow our audience even more.

You need to think of creative ways to incorporate the latest TikTok trends and audios into relatable Liverpool content, as well as regularly creating voxpops interviewing other students either on campus or nights out. This role is suited to someone who is very outgoing and happy to talk to other students, and loves creating fun TikTok content. Having an understanding of video editing is also crucial for this role.

You’ll be creating content just like this:

@themanchestertab

The verdict is in: let’s be original this year x #manchester #halloween #uom #mmu

♬ original sound – The Manchester Tab 🐝

And this

@themanchestertab

if you saw me making this no you didn’t x #manchester#fallowfield#uom#mmu#student#manchesterstudent#university

♬ original sound – POV Lab

If you fancy becoming part of the team, fill in your application by 11:59pm on Friday 1st May.

Jessica Owen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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