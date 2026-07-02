Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by share of spending on staff – Cambridge spends the lowest

Cambridge and Oxford spend the smallest share of their budget on staff of any Russell Group university – while King’s College London allocates the most at 59.9 per cent

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Cambridge, Oxford and Bristol spend the lowest proportion of their total expenditure on staff of any Russell Group university, at 46.9, 47.7 and 48 per cent respectively, according to HESA data for 2024-25.

King’s College London had the highest share of spending allocated to staff costs of all Russell Group universities, at 59.9 per cent. Of its £1.3bn total expenditure, King’s spent £800.7m on staff.

Following closely behind at 58.5 per cent were the London School of Economics (LSE) and Newcastle University.

A higher percentage indicates a university allocates a greater share of its spending to staff salaries, pensions and associated costs, while a lower percentage may reflect higher spending on other areas such as research, facilities or debt repayment.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by share of spending on staff, from highest to lowest, according to HESA data for 2024-25.

King’s College London – 59.9 per cent London School of Economics (LSE) – 58.5 per cent Newcastle University – 58.5 per cent University of Warwick – 58.3 per cent Queen Mary University of London – 58 per cent University of Liverpool – 57.9 per cent University of Leeds – 57 per cent University of Edinburgh – 56.9 per cent University of Exeter – 56.9 per cent University of Southampton – 56.9 per cent Queen’s University Belfast – 56.8 per cent University of York – 56.6 per cent University of Sheffield – 56.2 per cent University College London (UCL) – 55.2 per cent University of Manchester – 55 per cent Imperial College London – 54.9 per cent Cardiff University – 54.2 per cent Durham University – 53.6 per cent University of Glasgow – 53.5 per cent University of Nottingham – 52.6 per cent University of Birmingham – 52.4 per cent University of Oxford – 48 per cent University of Bristol – 47.7 per cent University of Cambridge – 46.9 per cent

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