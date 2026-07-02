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Yasmin from Love Island 2026 and her job

‘She shouldn’t have been cast’: People are calling out Yasmin from Love Island’s ‘travel’ job

‘It’s unethical’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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I don’t know about you, but my TikTok right now is plagued with people discussing what Love Island 2026 Islander Yasmin does as a job. Because, it’s not exactly what she said on the show.

She told everyone in the villa that she’s a recruitment consultant in London, but that’s not *entirely* what her job includes. On Instagram she brags about a luxury job in travel, claiming anyone can join her too.

What does Yasmin from Love Island 2026 actually do as a job?

Yasmin works as an independent travel agent, and markets it as helping women earn money while they travel. She calls herself an “online business coach” and works for a company called Let’s Grow, which apparently “helps ordinary people live extraordinary lives”.

On the company website it brags: “We are here to show you how you can kickstart your very own successful travel business whether thats from the comfort of your home or remotely on a beach in Thailand. Whether you’re a student, work full time, a digital nomad, a mum with kids, or you simply just want more than the average lifestyle.”

In her posts on Instagram, Yasmin is constantly calling herself one of the “top income earners” in her role, and has said she’s been to Dubai, Orlando and Bali for free.

She’s constantly telling other women to message her buzzwords such as “EARN” and “TRAVEL” to become an independent travel agent too. Basically encouraging people to drop everything, and join her making money. But, there’s no real explanation of how it all works.

How does it work?

It looks as though the company works in an MLM structure. This stands for multi-level marketing, and is a business model where independent distributors sell products directly to consumers and then recruit others to do the same.

If this is how it works, Yasmin will make money in two ways: She’ll sell products to customers, and then make a commission every time she recruits someone to do the same thing – which is why she pushes people to join her so much.

But, the MLM structure is controversial. Data from consumer watchdogs such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shows that the vast majority of MLM participants make little to no money, and many actually lose money after accounting for business expenses and mandatory product purchases.

People are calling out Love Island casting

People all over TikTok are now calling out Love Island casting for having Yasmin on the show in the first place, considering her job is potentially risky. People have said after Love Island, the women in particular seem to get huge platforms, so more and more people will see her posts requesting they join what she does for work.

Therefore, more and more people are at risk of losing money. Someone who used to work for a similar company said: “You don’t always see that it’s unethical. You only see the people making money.”

But, the company is sure it works

Despite backlash about MLM schemes in general, the company Yasmin works for is dedicated to saying it works. “Every time you book travel online, you’re unknowingly paying a commission to the platform you’re using. That commission is already built into the prices you see – it’s always been there. But what if you could keep that commission for yourself? With your own travel platform, you can do exactly that,” it states.

“When you join the travel business, you’ll become a fully qualified, ABTA and ATOL-protected Travel Agent. You’ll have your very own booking system, a personalised website, and access to over 100 trusted suppliers.

“Take charge of your bookings, turn your passion for travel into profit, and build a business that works for you!”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV Travel
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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