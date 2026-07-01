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‘Like a sister’: All the Love Island 2026 cast members who already know former Islanders

A former cast member said he ‘knows Priya’s body’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It’s not just the cast members, Love Island producers clearly have a type on paper too, as loads of the 2026 cas already know a former Islander who has been on the show. The pool they cast from must be tiny.

This year, there are cast members who have been friends with other Islanders for years and years, and some who have secret connections to former winners. Is that cheating?

Here’s a rundown of all the people in the cast of Love Island 2026 who already know a former Islander. It’s a small, small world.

Charleen and Lucinda Strafford

Casa Amor girlie Charleen has been best friends with Lucinda for years and years. There are TikToks of them from years ago, and posts of them going on brand trips together as recently as this summer.

Despite keeping tight-lipped about whether her friend was going to be on the show, it was apparently Lucinda who put in a good word for her with show bosses. When Charleen was flown out for Love Island, she was on a brand trip with Lucinda.

Priya knows Harrison Solomon

@astrocllips

Harrison Solomon knows the new girl 🤯 #loveislanduk #loveisland2026 #harrisonsolomon

♬ Awakening Power – Velvet Dominion

As soon as Priya entered the villa, 2025 villain Harrison confessed to knowing her. He streamed himself watching the episode live, and when Priya was teased as a bombshell, he said: “I know her. Oh my God, I know her. No, no, no, chat, chat, chat. I know that girl. I know that body. I’m being so serious. When the camera panned her body I swear I know this girl.”

The hugeness of his outburst would suggest he knows her quite well? I also feel a bit sick at him describing her as “I know that body”. I’m not asking any questions. Gross.

Ellie knows a former winner!

Love Island 2026 cast who know former Islanders

via ITV

Ellie has a secret connection to a former winner. She knows Paige Turley, and now Ellie is also coupled up with a guy called Finley. A coincidence?

Ellie is close friends with Paige, who won the show with Finn Tapp in 2020, as they’re both from the same village West Lothian in Scotland. When Ellie was announced as an Islander, Paige commented on the post: “Ellie Chadwick go on gorgeous girl.”

Ope also has a connection to a winner

Love Island 2026 cast who know former Islanders

via ITV

Ellie isn’t the only one, as Ope is friends with a former winner as well. He’s close friends with 2019 icon, Amber Gill. The pair apparently met at a party.

When Ope was announced as a cast member, Amber said: “COME ON Ope! I’ve never had a friend on LI before you’re about to be so sick of me.”

Jasmine is friends with Amber Wise

Love Island 2026 cast who know former Islanders

via ITV

Jasmine is close friends with 2023 Casa girl, Amber Wise. Ahead of the show, she explained: “One of my really close friends is Amber Wise. She was on the show – I don’t remember which season – but she’s like my little sister. I love her. I honestly just avoided a lot of my friends because I can’t lie to them, so I stayed undercover and then packed my stuff and left.”

Amber commented “my girl” on Jasmine’s Love Island promo picture on Instagram.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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