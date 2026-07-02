Millie Bobby Brown has revealed the biggest problem she had while filming Enola Holmes Three

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Enola Holmes Three was released this week, and while you might think the only problems in the film would be solving mysteries, Millie Bobby Brown has shared a big challenge she encountered on set.

Since recording the film, which sees Millie return to her role as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister, starring alongside Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge, she has shared the biggest problem she had when filming.

Millie Bobby Brown shared the hardest part of filming Enola Holmes Three

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Speaking on the Happy, Sad Confused podcast last week, Millie revealed the biggest problem she encountered while filming Enola Holmes.

When shooting the latest instalment of the film, which is set in Malta, Millie said: “It was hot and being in that clothing… it was not Malta-friendly.”

This led to her talking to production about making filming in the hot conditions more bearable for her, as well as other cast members.

“I had to have a serious sit-down with production about bringing in more fans and air conditioning tents for the crew,” she explained. “Basically my sole job for two months was keeping the crew and cast cool.”

Millie also compared the situation to when she was filming Stranger Things season four in New Mexico, saying: “We were filming in the desert, and I’m trying to focus, but I can’t keep my eyes open because the sun and the sand was so bright.”

She added: “There’s so many added environment-like issues that you can face on set that you’d never think to an audience eye.”

Millie said the wedding scene was like getting married again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

However, despite the heat when filming Enola Holmes, Millie did say that filming in Malta, as well as the wedding, were the things that made her most excited about the sequel.

She explained: “I never, never thought we’d ever leave London, so that was really exciting.”

“The whole wedding theme was really exciting because I just got married myself, so I was ‘Ah, I get to do it all over again.”

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Featured image via Netflix