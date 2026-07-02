Holy sleeper build: Elliot Page’s wild before-and-after pictures as he packs on the muscle

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Elliot Page has undergone an insane transformation in just a few years, with his sheer amount of muscle easily visible in before-and-after pictures.

Earlier this week, the actor posted a few shirtless pictures and videos of himself training at an inclusive boxing gym.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to train with @coachnol. He’s a brilliant teacher, not just in the way he breaks down complex movements, but also in his strategic understanding of boxing and his thoughtful approach to the psychological side of the sport,” he wrote in the caption. “Training with Nolan has become an essential part of my life. If you’re in NYC and looking, I can’t recommend him highly enough. Just be warned, you may end up getting as hooked as I am.”

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People were stunned in the comments, with one person writing: “Babe wake tf up Elliot Page sleeper build just dropped.”

“You are SHREDDED!!!” another said, as a third added, “Those abs go crazzzzzzyyy.”

Though the abs alone are wild enough, to truly understand his insane transformation, you need to take a look at his fitness journey as a whole.

His love of working out came after transitioning

Elliot was never that keen on working out, but upon fully embracing his identity as a man, he found new energy for all things physical.

“I’ve never worked out more in my life,” he said in an interview with Esquire. “Working out always felt like such a conundrum, because it didn’t feel good. I walked and I hiked, but that was it. The experience of being in my body now is so different. I’m absolutely hooked. The feeling of being really engaged with it, present, pushing it and getting stronger and gaining weight. It’s thrilling. I feel like a kid doing it.”

He wasn’t always a gym guy

In 2023, three years after publicly coming out as transgender, Elliot revealed his unique approach to fitness in an interview with GQ.

“I like to bring my Quest VR, because that’s how I work out. I bring that with me so then when I’m in a hotel, I can do it pretty much anywhere as long as there’s WiFi,” he said.

“It’s good for stress, it’s good for all kinds of things. I’m telling you, it’s a game changer. I can’t stress it enough. I’ve gotten so many people hooked on this. I don’t know what I was doing before without it.”

His philosophy has obviously changed since then, and he’s now an official gym bro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Food has been a big part of his journey

Working out six days a week is one thing, but in order to craft the body of your dreams, diet is a crucial step. For Elliot, who does occasionally eat like a “teenage boy”, that’s lots of whole foods.

He told Esquire: “Probably my favourite thing to cook is a big spread of roasted vegetables of all kinds,” he says. “Fennel, broccoli, cauliflower. Ummm. Japanese sweet potatoes, I love. And then brown rice, I love. And then I just kinda make some tofu in the pan, then steam or boil it—do you know kombu? Seaweed? You boil it, and then—this is funny—and then you mix it all in with some tahini or something, and then you roll it in the kombu. I’m telling you, it’s good.”

Get a load of Elliot Page’s before and after

Okay, so going from left to right, we’ve got pictures from 2021, 2024, and 2026. The difference is abundantly clear and inspiring.

Before you know it, Elliot Page will be looking like The Rock.

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Featured image credit: Instagram