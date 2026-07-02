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Daveigh Chase manager claims boyfriend GoFundMe

Daveigh Chase’s manager makes shocking claims about boyfriend’s GoFundMe after her death

Her boyfriend has denied all the allegations

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Daveigh Chase’s former manager has urged people not to donate to a GoFundMe page set up by the actress’ boyfriend, claiming the money is not being used to cover any of her funeral or medical expenses.

The former child star died aged 35 earlier this month. On Monday, 29 June, it was confirmed that her official cause of death was acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Chronic polysubstance use was also listed as a significant contributing condition.

Following her death, Daveigh’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, launched a GoFundMe page. He said he had been in a relationship with Daveigh since 2019. On it, he claimed the actress had been battling meningitis and several serious blood infections before her condition became “critical”. He said the fundraiser would help cover medical bills, living expenses and eventually a memorial.

But after questions were raised about the fundraiser, Hernandez told TMZ it was “100 percent” false to suggest the GoFundMe was illegitimate.

Daveigh’s former manager and longtime friend, John Ryan Jr., was one of the people who urged others not to donate. Speaking to Deadline, Ryan claimed, “Daveigh’s estate has plenty of means to pay for the cremation.”

He also alleged that Daveigh’s father, John Schwallier, had “never signed any paperwork over to this so-called boyfriend.”

Ryan continued, “That GoFundMe is not going toward any expenses for Daveigh. Myself, her father, her uncle and all of us close friends who knew her for decades are encouraging people not to donate to this page.”

‘Report the page and do not donate’

Daveigh Chase manager claims boyfriend GoFundMe

via Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

Ryan also made further allegations about Hernandez. He claimed, “This man making these claims brought her into the hospital in terrible condition and didn’t let any of the family know until she passed so he can control the dialogue.”

Ryan went on to say Hernandez was “using our friend’s tragic passing to get a few bucks for he and his family”. He then urged supporters to “report the page and not donate.”

He also disputed claims that money was needed for medical bills or funeral costs. “There are no medical bills to be paid or funeral expenses,” Ryan said. “Myself and the family are sickened at the condition she was in before she passed. This guy’s trying to make it look like a Romeo and Juliet situation to benefit his own pockets.”

He added, “This is so sad. Daveigh was the sweetest girl who mixed up with the wrong crowd.”

Ryan had previously also questioned Hernandez’s connection to the actress. Speaking to TMZ, he claimed, “A man claiming to be Daveigh’s boyfriend has launched a GoFundMe page purportedly on behalf of Daveigh and her family. Neither her family nor her close friends know who this person is.”

He added, “I can confirm Daveigh has a SAG trust account with more than enough funds to cover all medical and related expenses.”

Hernandez has denied Ryan’s allegations. He said it was “100 per cent” false to suggest the fundraiser was illegitimate. He also said the money was intended to make sure Daveigh received “a proper memorial.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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