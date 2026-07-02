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Dramatic bodycam footage shows moment Empire State Building climbers are arrested

‘You can’t be up here’

Hayley Soen | News
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Yesterday, the world was hooked as two climbers managed to make it to the top of the Empire State Building – but yes, they have since been arrested. Dramatic footage has been taken of the exact moment police got to the couple, to bring them down.

At first, footage was shared of the two literally hanging off the top of the iconic New York landmark. They could be seen holding a sign which read: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

They were seen at the top of the building, hanging off the telecoms antenna, around midday local time, and then descended to a lower platform. It then became clear it was a dramatic proposal happing, as the man got down on one knee.

Soon after, the couple were identified. Russian nationals Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Beerkus, 32 have performed similar stunts all around the world, and are the subjects of the 2024 documentary, Skywalkers: A Love Story.

Since, the NYPD have confirmed the pair are in custody, and footage has been released showing the moment this happened. They now face charges including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, trespass and disorderly conduct.

Empire State Building climbers arrested

via NYPD

A spokesperson for the Empire State building confirmed the “unauthorised incident” had posed no danger to tenants, visitors, or guests on the observation deck just below the spire – where the couple had been.

A statement said: ‘It is to be emphasised that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World’s Most Famous Building in the centre of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals.”

You might be wondering how on earth the pair even managed to get up there. It’s been reported they got through a hatch on the 103rd floor, which is there for law enforcement to use. This floor isn’t open to the public, so it’s not entirely clear how they managed to get there.

According to ABC, at least two members of NYPD Emergency Service Unit were harnessed in and climbed up to meet the suspects halfway in the spire, and placed them into custody just before 1pm. In the bodycam footage, an officer can be heard saying: “Hello, how you doing?” Can you just stay where you are? You can’t be up here.” Nikolau then raiseed her arms and said: “I’m ok.”

Watch the full video of the Empire State Building climbers getting arrested here:

Wild. Truly wild.

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More on: Police US Viral
Hayley Soen | News
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Add as preferred source on Google

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