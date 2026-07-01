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Love Island Tina Aidan played game

Love Island’s Tina says Aidan ‘played a game’ to get her to pick him as she exposes what he said

‘You don’t see half of it’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Just days after being dumped from the Love Island 2026 villa, Tina has claimed viewers didn’t see the full story of what happened between her and Aidan.

The bombshell appeared on Love Island: The Debrief alongside Tommy, where she revealed she thinks Aidan completely “switched up” after she chose to couple up with him.

So, she said that the version of Aidan she had at first was very different from the one she got afterwards. When asked whether Aidan could have been the love of her life, Tina laughed and said, “Oh my god. No. Now I look back and I just think I’m not really bothered. It was only two days. It wasn’t that deep.”

She then admitted she found his behaviour “really irritating”. That is because he kept talking about being on Love Island to find love.

But apparently, what we saw on TV wasn’t actually the full story. When Shakira asked why she seemed so frustrated with Aidan during the fire pit conversation, Tina replied, “Because you don’t see half of it.”

Love Island Tina Aidan played game

via ITV

Tina then explained exactly what happened. She said,”When I first met Aidan I said to him, I was like, ‘I’m a bit unsure because I’ve seen the way you move.’ So, he was like, ‘No, we get along so well. Basically, pick me, couple up with me.’ He was so, so nice. Soon as I picked him, he just switched up. No more eye contact, no more speaking, no more flirting. So I was confused.”

She also said that everyone else in the villa, including Kavan, kept telling her he genuinely fancied her. For her, that only made the whole situation even more confusing.

She also revealed Aidan had reassured her that things with Yasmin were completely over. “Aidan’s telling me, ‘You’re my priority.’ He was like, ‘I’ve got feelings for Yas, but the chapter’s completely shut because I won’t be doing triangles. I’m not like that. I don’t like it. I don’t rate it and I wouldn’t do it on the outside world.'”

Tina added, “Guys, I was shook when I seen his behaviour and what he was saying about me. It did not match up to what he was saying to me. We were flirting. We had a little weird peck, a weird kiss. So me just asking for a little tickle. I don’t think it’s that deep with the way you were going on.”

She also explained why she eventually became so annoyed with him, saying, “And then in front of a crowd who embarrasses and belittle like that. Nah, you had to go. And I’ve got a short temper on us. I can’t lie.”

Tina then said, “I just felt like he was playing a game. Don’t lead us on. And as soon as I couple up with you, change it up and switch it up, especially in front of a crowd.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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