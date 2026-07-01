If England beat DR Congo when is the next game? Round of 16 fixtures explained

3 hours ago

It’s time. The World Cup 2026 knockouts are here. England are about to face their round of 32 game, and if we win, we’ll head to the round of 16. So you might be wondering about if England beat DR Congo this evening, when is the next game? Dare we dream to think onwards?

Obviously, the big if is if we win. England need to get through for the quest to bring it home to carry on. Obviously. We topped our group after winning against Ghana – and we’re going into the match this evening as favourites. DR Congo came from behind to draw with Portugal on opening day, then went one better with a big 3-1 win against Uzbekistan.

Kick off tonight is at 5pm, and the game is airing on BBC One. The starting eleven has been announced as: Pickford, Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Madueke, Bellingham, Rashford, Kane. So, what would come next?

If England beat DR Congo, when is the next World Cup game?

Should England beat DR Congo, we will be up against co-hosts Mexico in the round of 16 games. Mexico just beat Ecuador 2-0 on Tuesday. It’ll be a tough head to head at the Azteca Stadium.

The game would take place in Mexico City at 1am BST on Monday (July 6th) morning. Sorry guys, it’s an anti-social hours one! If all goes as predicted, we would most likely later face Brazil, and then Argentina. It won’t be an easy road, but let’s have faith!

The quarter-finals are on July 11th, semi-final July 15th, and then the final on July 19th at 8pm BST.

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