English tennis star hits back after opponent accused him of ‘dishonesty’ in viral Wimbledon clash

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English tennis player Arthur Fery has spoken out after a fiery first-round match at Wimbledon saw his opponent accuse him of being dishonest before the he revealed why he put earplugs in during the contest.

The video of the moment has now gone viral on Twitter and TikTok. The 23-year-old wildcard came from a set down to beat Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1, but things actually got heated early in the second set after a controversial let call.

Dzumhur believed one of his serves had clipped the net and should have been called a let. But no call came from the chair umpire, so play continued and Fery won the point to bring up a break point.

The Bosnian wasn’t happy and walked straight to the net, asking Fery to be “honest” about whether he had stopped playing the point.

After the match, Dzumhur said, “I wouldn’t be able to play knowing that I did something that maybe is not true. I felt like he stopped, nobody called let. I didn’t ask him to replay but just to be honest, because I would do that. Obviously we are not all the same.”

The disagreement continued as Dzumhur argued with the umpire and was later given a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Fery, though, said he wasn’t surprised by any of it and said he had expected that sort of behaviour before they even walked onto court. “I mean, it was expected, to be honest. He does that with everyone,” Fery said in the post-match press conference.

“Yeah, I guess I was just ready for it before the match. I mean, if it’s a let, it’s a let for everyone, right? It’s not just a let for him. Whether the point carries on or not, it’s the same for both of us.

“He obviously wants to make a problem with the ref, with the umpire, and then is trying to speak to me about it. But, I mean, there is nothing to really speak about. Yeah, just trying to get the other player involved for no reason.”

But why did Arthur Fery put earplugs in?

Loads of viewers also noticed Fery putting earplugs in during one of the changeovers while Dzumhur continued complaining. The British player explained that it’s something he has been doing for a while because it helps him block out distractions and stay focused.

“I have been doing it for a while now. I don’t use them every match. It helps me, as well. Not just for the opponent, but just in general for the crowd, and keeps me in my zone.”

Fery was also asked exactly what he said during the tense exchange at the net. He said, “I mean, I was trying to stay out of it, to be honest. And then again, we know with Dzumhur that he does that. It’s one of his ways of maybe getting himself fired up.”

He added, “But, yeah, no, he was just staring at me. I said, ‘Well, stop staring at me,’ something along those lines. Yeah, but nothing more. Nothing more.”

Fery continued, “He knows he’s in the wrong when he does these things. I think deep down he knows he’s in the wrong. Just trying to make sure that it doesn’t affect my emotional state. Yeah, just keep going with my match.”

He also admitted, “Yeah, to be honest, probably benefited me in a certain way, because I was a bit slow, a bit heavy on my legs, and so that got the spark ignited in me. Yeah, just got myself going.”

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