Erm, why tf is Bonnie Blue in the Minions film? The director has explained Stuart’s viral line

If her baby comes out yellow, we know why

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I actually can’t believe I’m writing this, but I swear Stuart the Minion says Bonnie Blue’s name in the new KIDS film, Minions & Monsters.

Minions & Monsters, the seventh instalment in the Despicable Me franchise, is already a smash hit with 88 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s proof that we just can’t get enough of those little yellow dudes and their gobbledygook language. BANANA!!

Last month, ahead of the new film’s release, Illumination released a World Cup-style advert where the Minions played against the monsters.

In desperate need of help against the monsters, one of the minions begs another to summon Dua Lipa or Sabrina Carpenter. Random, I know, but then Stuart seemingly replied Bonnie Blue?! Considering the nature of her business, it would be a shockingly out-of-touch reference for a kids’ film.

The Minions director has addressed the Bonnie Blue moment

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb on TikTok, Minions & Monsters director Pierre Coffin was asked about the Bonnie Blue reference. He also does the voices of the Minions, so if anyone should know, it’s him.

Confirming the use of Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter’s names, he explained: “Yes, and apparently I’m saying this other person’s name. I’m bringing it up because I said, ‘Am I saying that?’ So I went back to them [the recordings] because I didn’t know that person.”

Grossly, it was actually his kids who informed him of Bonnie Blue sneaking into the movie script. Upon going back to his recordings, he realised he “didn’t say that at all.”

Instead, Pierre pulls from things around him when he’s struggling to think of the Minions’ lines. In this case, it was the name of his animator, Omid Rajabalipour. The end of his name, “balipour”, does sound eerily familiar to the OnlyFans model’s moniker when you do your best impression of a minion.

“People hear that other person’s name, which is very strange,” he added.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/Illumination